There are few things that could stir up a transfer frenzy quite like Zlatan Ibrahimovic being a free agent.

Since the Swede suffered a major knee injury in a Europa League clash with Anderlecht, the writing had been on the wall for his Premier League future. After all, he was believed to be set for nothing short of 11 months on the sidelines.

As a result, Manchester United took the decision to not renew Ibrahimovic’s contract this summer and let him go after a single, fruitful season. That being said, no matter how logical, releasing Zlatan will always sound bizarre.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

While many players at the age of 35 would probably be looking to ease their way out of their career, the Swede has showed time and time again that age is just a number.

With 17 strikes in a league renowned for its fast pace and physicality last year, it’s almost certain that a number of weighty European clubs will still be interested in his signature.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, a move to the MLS has arguably been the most frequented rumour. This is in spite of the fact that Ibrahimovic’s incredible recovery could see him return as soon as November – an unforeseeable scenario when he was initially stretchered off in April.

The man himself has kept largely quiet, though, with a bizarre Instagram video to western music epitomising his cryptic behavior.

Just to confuse the matter further, Ibrahimovic could be found in Norway this week discussing his clothing brand A-Z. Unsurprisingly, questions about his future in the beautiful game came in tandem.

Norwegian newspaper VG came to the front of the queue and published the following conversation with the 35-year-old, as retold by 101GreatGoals:

Zlatan: I’m moving to Norway!

VG: How’s the knee?

Zlatan: Very good!

VG: Why are you in Norway?

Zlatan: Business.

VG: Was it a good meeting?

Zlatan: Very good. Very good meeting. Business.

The initial comment was in light of the fact he’d been asked about a move to the USA and those hoping for a decisive answer were probably left disappointed. Besides, it’s hard to imagine Ibrahimovic being genuinely swayed by a move to the Eliteserien.

The exchange can be seen below for any linguists out there:

As a result, we’re probably no closer to knowing where the man himself is headed. Nevertheless, his very controversial agent – Mino Raiola – has ensured that his fans aren’t completely starved of updates.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained: "Ibra is fine, he's received so many offers, from the US and beyond. He's certainly not going to Napoli. Milan haven't asked me about him. With Galliani, he'd already be there."

So don’t let any Norway jokes completely deter you, MLS fans. As far as Serie A patrons are concerned however, a fourth spell in Italy looks unlikely for the forward.

At the moment, Zlatan is simply spoilt for choice.

Do you think Manchester United were right to release Ibrahimovic? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms