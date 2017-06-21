During Monday Night RAW this week, the worst happened for fans of Enzo and Cass, as the tag team split up.

After weeks of trying to find out who attacked him, Enzo Amore discovered a horrible truth that it was actually his tag team partner, Big Cass, that was responsible for his pain.

Cass revealed his frustration whilst teaming with Amore, saying he held him down, before calling him 'dead weight' and delivering a big boot to him, turning heel and disbanding the team in the process.

It was during this segment on Monday that the WWE took a subtle shot at one of their former WWE superstars - CM Punk.

During the discussion over who attacked Enzo and Cass, Cass told Big Show that WWE’s doctors had examined him and found a 'baseball-sized lump' on his head.

Later on in the segment, RAW commentator Corey Graves said that none of the WWE doctors had examined him, to which Cass responded by saying that it was another doctor.

For those of you that aren't aware, this is a subtle shot at CM Punk as, during his time with the company, he went to see a WWE doctor about a lump the size of a baseball which was around his waist.

WWE doctors refused to treat it - according to Punk, although the company says otherwise - so once he had left, he got the lump looked at by another doctor, who diagnosed it as a staph infection and said he was lucky to be alive. Punk has since filed a lawsuit against WWE, which is still ongoing.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted the 'baseball-sized lump' comment made by Big Cass was: “Such a CM Punk thing that it wasn’t even funny,” according to Sportskeeda. Just another occasion where WWE has taken an unnecessary cheap shot at one of their former stars.

As for Enzo and Cass, now they're broken up, Meltzer has also said, via IWNerd, that we shouldn't expect them to feud against one another for very long.

They're expected to have a match at Great Balls of Fire, but it shouldn't last very long as the company wants us to believe Enzo is useless without Cass. Cass is then expected to be pushed as a heel for the remainder of the year.

As for Punk, don't expect him back in the WWE anytime soon.

Were WWE right to take this subtle shot at CM Punk?

