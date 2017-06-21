GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lewa.

Bayern Munich release a statement about Robert Lewandowski's future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich today released a candid statement following speculation surrounding Robert Lewandowski with a move away from the Bundesliga champions.

The Polish striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea both reportedly interested.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a striker following the recent departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic whilst Antonio Conte is looking for a potential Diego Costa replacement, after their relationship broke down.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic, 35, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April and the Red Devils elected not to extend his contract past the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Brazilian striker Costa recently admitted to falling out with his Italian coach and is on the hunt for a new club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Bayern Munich have relied heavily on Lewandowski for goals in recent seasons, with the 28-year-old goal machine netting 88 times in the previous two campaigns.

The former Dortmund star is invaluable to Bayern and the club made that very clear to all interested parties this afternoon.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-FRANKFURT

Threatening interested parties with FIFA punishment, Bayern Munich released the following statement to Sky Germany on Wednesday afternoon:

"Robert Lewandowski is under contract at Bayern and only recently renewed his deal until 2021. Bayern Munich waste no thought on a Lewandowski move.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

"There are no talks with other clubs, and there won't be any. If other clubs negotiate with players who are under long-term contracts, they risk FIFA punishment. The agent also confirmed to us that he has not held any contract talks."

The German champions see no reason to let rumours unsettle players this summer and their press team are acting fast, as they did a couple of days previously regarding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern had been linked to the wantaway Real Madrid legend Ronaldo but chose to label the inaccurate reports as the "hoax of the day".

Perhaps more clubs should follow Bayern's lead and 'silly season' would become far less silly.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BETIS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski
Football
Xabi Alonso

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again