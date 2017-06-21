Bavarian giants Bayern Munich today released a candid statement following speculation surrounding Robert Lewandowski with a move away from the Bundesliga champions.

The Polish striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea both reportedly interested.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a striker following the recent departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic whilst Antonio Conte is looking for a potential Diego Costa replacement, after their relationship broke down.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic, 35, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April and the Red Devils elected not to extend his contract past the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Brazilian striker Costa recently admitted to falling out with his Italian coach and is on the hunt for a new club.

Article continues below

Bayern Munich have relied heavily on Lewandowski for goals in recent seasons, with the 28-year-old goal machine netting 88 times in the previous two campaigns.

The former Dortmund star is invaluable to Bayern and the club made that very clear to all interested parties this afternoon.

Threatening interested parties with FIFA punishment, Bayern Munich released the following statement to Sky Germany on Wednesday afternoon:

"Robert Lewandowski is under contract at Bayern and only recently renewed his deal until 2021. Bayern Munich waste no thought on a Lewandowski move.

"There are no talks with other clubs, and there won't be any. If other clubs negotiate with players who are under long-term contracts, they risk FIFA punishment. The agent also confirmed to us that he has not held any contract talks."

The German champions see no reason to let rumours unsettle players this summer and their press team are acting fast, as they did a couple of days previously regarding a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern had been linked to the wantaway Real Madrid legend Ronaldo but chose to label the inaccurate reports as the "hoax of the day".

Perhaps more clubs should follow Bayern's lead and 'silly season' would become far less silly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms