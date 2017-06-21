GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

CR7.

The day Cristiano Ronaldo reunited with Manchester United in 2013

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo after it was reported by AS that the Real Madrid star is considering a U-turn on his plans to leave.

It was always unlikely that Ronaldo would actually leave Spain, where he has won two Champions League trophies in three seasons, but the persistent reports led many Man United fans to believe a stunning return was possible.

It’s still possible, of course. But AS are reporting that Ronaldo is reconsidering his decision to leave the Bernabeu following Real president Florentino Perez’s comments on his tax situation earlier in the week.

Ronaldo is accused of evading tax to the value of €14.7 million between 2011 and 2014. It was claimed that the 32-year-old feels unsupported by Madrid, and therefore wants to leave.

"Cristiano is a good guy as a professional and as a person,” Perez told Marca, via BBC Sport. “This is very strange and in the next few days I'll talk to him.

"I must defend him at all costs, both as a player and as a person. What I will say is that everyone must fulfil their tax obligations. I have no doubt that Cristiano will be able to defend himself.

"What they have told me is that he has the same financial arrangements as he had in England, where he had no problems."

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

Ronaldo enjoyed success at Man United

Man United fans might feel that Ronaldo has used them in an attempt to get Los Blancos’ support, but that won’t affect their overarching opinion of the Portugal international.

After all, the six years he spent at Old Trafford were immensely fun.

Ronaldo, who signed for Real in a deal worth £80m in 2009, returned to England for the first time in 2013, when the sides met in the last-16 of the Champions League.

CR7's return

Man United hosted the Spanish giants with a slight advantage, having held Real to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

But they crashed out in the worst possible way, Ronaldo’s goal in the second half proving decisive as Real earned a 3-2 aggregate win.

A video entitled, ‘The day Cristiano Ronaldo reunited with his former team’, showing Ronaldo’s performance against United, has been posted on YouTube.

p1bj5fs376mkq1fsm1n8l1spv5hd.jpg

One thing that immediately stands out, besides the no-celebration after his goal, is just how sprightly Ronaldo looks.

He’s still as effective today, but the playstyle has clearly changed.

Watch the video below.

Watch: Ronaldo's first return to Man United in 2013

Here are the complete highlights from the match - Sir Alex Ferguson’s last ever in the Champions League.

Will Ronaldo return to Man United? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics:
Luka Modric
David Beckham
Gareth Bale
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
UEFA Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo

