Football

kante pogba.

GiveMeSport readers vote for the best Premier League midfielder of 2016-17

Published

Football News
24/7

Don’t the summer months drag on without football?

At least there are only - only! - seven weeks to go before the new Premier League season starts. The Confederations Cup and the Under-21 European Championships are all well and good but they pale in comparison to the real thing.

The Premier League fixtures were released last week and you’ll all be getting your Fantasy Football teams ready come mid-July. Even if it doesn’t feel like it right now, the new season will soon come around.

For now, though, let’s look back at the 2016-17 campaign.

All in all, it wasn’t a bad season, although it lacked a bit of drama. The title race was wrapped up fairly early on and it was no great surprise that Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were the three teams relegated.

We asked you who the 2016-17 PL best midfielder was

N’Golo Kante won the PFA’s Premier League Player of the Year award - but who do GiveMeSport readers believe deserved the gong for best midfielder of the season?

We asked our followers on Facebook to vote between four midfield stars: Dele Alli, Paul Pogba, Kevin de Bruyne and Kante.

We had a huge response, with over 26,000 people casting their votes in the form of emojis - but which player came out on top?

Here's how you voted

Here’s how you voted…

4. Kevin de Bruyne | 2k votes

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

3. Dele Alli | 5.6k votes

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

2. Paul Pogba | 6.8k votes

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

1. N’Golo Kante | 11k votes

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

It’s hard to disagree with those results.

The stats prove you lot got it right

In fact, we have the statistics available to prove that you lot have nailed it.

Courtesy of Squawka’s comparison matrix - which is well worth checking out if you get the time - Kante dominated his fellow midfielders when it came to three key categories.

In terms of tackles won, Kante put in 82, which is double the number that second-placed Pogba registered.

The indefatigable French midfielder also boasted a better pass completion rate than the other three (89 per cent) and made considerably more interceptions (89).

In terms of goals scored and assists provided, however, Kante was miles behind.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to improve on his tally of one goal and one assist next term.

Did the right man win? Who will be the Premier League’s best midfielder next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Football
Kevin De Bruyne
Paul Pogba

