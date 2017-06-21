Roman Reigns made his SummerSlam plans clear this past week on Monday Night RAW, but there were a couple of errors in his promo which he delivered.

The Big Dog made his way down to the ring earlier this week to reveal he would be challenging whoever was the Universal Champion after Great Balls of Fire, whether that is Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe, to a title match at WWE’s second biggest show of the year.

While fans will be annoyed that Reigns will be back in the title picture later this summer after not earning it, this isn’t the biggest flaw in the former Shield member’s promo on Monday night. In fact, there were four.

During his promo, the three-time WWE Champion said he can’t be beaten one-on-one and, according to him, his matches against Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman are all evidence of that.

This is all completely false, as all four of those superstars mentioned above have defeated The Big Dog at some point in the past two years.

Wyatt defeated Reigns when the two faced one another at Battleground in 2015. Although Luke Harper came to the aid of The Eater of Worlds, it still went down as a victory for Wyatt.

Balor won against The Big Dog cleanly on the RAW following Battleground in 2016 to be inserted into the match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.

Rollins picked up a win against his former Shield brother at Money in the Bank last year, reclaiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the process, a title which he never lost before his injury.

Finally, and the most recent, Strowman defeated Reigns at Payback earlier this year before he needed to take time off to have surgery on his arm which he has recently returned from this past week.

It's fair to say whoever was writing the script for Reigns' promo this week didn't exactly do the best of jobs.

For The Big Dog moving forward before his SummerSlam plans come into place, he will have an Ambulance match against The Monster Among Men at Great Balls of Fire next month.

The winner of this match is still unclear but, as we have seen from previous encounters between these two, it's bound to be another entertaining match.

