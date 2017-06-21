When a team wins a game 8-1 like the St. Louis Cardinals did on Tuesday night, it usually means it was a quick game that was over in the usual nine innings.

However, that wasn’t the case for the Redbirds against the Philadelphia Phillies, as the two teams headed into extra innings at Citizens Bank Park tied at 1-1.



The two struggling squads then battled their way through a scoreless 10th inning before the Cardinals got some offense going in the top of the 11th.

It all started with a two-run double from Stephen Piscotty after Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler both drew walks to lead off the inning.

Then, Yadier Molina blasted a two-run home run to make it 5-1 in favor of the Cardinals. Shortly thereafter, Tommy Pham launched a two-run shot of his own, as you can see in the video below, extending the lead to 7-1:

That would have been more than enough to hold off the Phillies in the bottom of the 11th, but before things were all said and done, Carpenter came back up to the plate and drove in Chad Huffman to make it 8-1 Redbirds.



Sam Tuivailala then came in to close out the Phillies in the bottom of the inning to preserve the 8-1 St. Louis victory, giving the Cardinals one of the more interesting box scores of the 2017 season so far.

The seven-run outburst in the 11th inning on Tuesday was the most runs St. Louis had scored in a single inning all year, and it came at an opportune time to pick up a much-needed win against the team with the worst record in the majors.

After the game, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny credited starter Mike Leake and the St. Louis bullpen for keeping the team in the game long enough for the bats to come alive (via MLB.com):

"That's the 'pen coming through, our pitching coming through and doing their part and giving us enough opportunities," Matheny said. "A great job of letting them get back up there and taking chances, and then guys putting together some good at-bats."

With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 32-37 on the season, but are only tied for third place in the National League Central division. The good news for the Redbirds is that the first-place Milwaukee Brewers are only four games ahead in the standings.

After the loss, the Phillies are now 22-47 - the worst record in baseball. They trail the Washington Nationals by a whopping 20 games in the NL East race.

