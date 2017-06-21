GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Yadier Molina, Stephen Piscotty.

St. Louis Cardinals erupt for seven runs in 11th inning of win vs. Phillies

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When a team wins a game 8-1 like the St. Louis Cardinals did on Tuesday night, it usually means it was a quick game that was over in the usual nine innings.

However, that wasn’t the case for the Redbirds against the Philadelphia Phillies, as the two teams headed into extra innings at Citizens Bank Park tied at 1-1.

The two struggling squads then battled their way through a scoreless 10th inning before the Cardinals got some offense going in the top of the 11th.

It all started with a two-run double from Stephen Piscotty after Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler both drew walks to lead off the inning.

Then, Yadier Molina blasted a two-run home run to make it 5-1 in favor of the Cardinals. Shortly thereafter, Tommy Pham launched a two-run shot of his own, as you can see in the video below, extending the lead to 7-1:

That would have been more than enough to hold off the Phillies in the bottom of the 11th, but before things were all said and done, Carpenter came back up to the plate and drove in Chad Huffman to make it 8-1 Redbirds.

Sam Tuivailala then came in to close out the Phillies in the bottom of the inning to preserve the 8-1 St. Louis victory, giving the Cardinals one of the more interesting box scores of the 2017 season so far.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

The seven-run outburst in the 11th inning on Tuesday was the most runs St. Louis had scored in a single inning all year, and it came at an opportune time to pick up a much-needed win against the team with the worst record in the majors.

After the game, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny credited starter Mike Leake and the St. Louis bullpen for keeping the team in the game long enough for the bats to come alive (via MLB.com):

"That's the 'pen coming through, our pitching coming through and doing their part and giving us enough opportunities," Matheny said. "A great job of letting them get back up there and taking chances, and then guys putting together some good at-bats."

St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies

With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 32-37 on the season, but are only tied for third place in the National League Central division. The good news for the Redbirds is that the first-place Milwaukee Brewers are only four games ahead in the standings.

After the loss, the Phillies are now 22-47 - the worst record in baseball. They trail the Washington Nationals by a whopping 20 games in the NL East race.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB World Series
St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again