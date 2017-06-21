GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Freddie Freeman.

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman may return from DL as a third baseman

The Atlanta Braves are about to have a good problem on their hands as they prepare for star first baseman Freddie Freeman's return from the disabled list.

Freeman has been out since May 18 with an injured wrist, but has recently started playing catch and could make his return to the team soon.

However, that puts Atlanta manager Brian Snitker in a tough position, as the team traded for Matt Adams after Freeman's injury and the former St. Louis Cardinal has been putting up some of the best numbers of his career ever since.

Therefore, Snitker told ESPN.com that the Braves may consider putting Freeman at third base in order to keep both of their powerful bats in the lineup:

"We are kind of discussing that internally and looking at that because it is a reality," Snitker told reporters Tuesday. "The fact is Freddie is going to be back, and what do we do? There are some options there, because it would be nice to have both of those guys in the lineup somehow."

Freeman is hitting .341 with 14 home runs and 25 RBI in only 37 games played this year. Adams, meanwhile, is batting .294 with 11 homers and 34 RBI so far.

However, if Freeman doesn't work out at third base, Snitker said Adams could potentially be moved to the outfield, where he received some action during his time in St. Louis:

"If he's not playing first, I think maybe you put him in the outfield somewhere," Snitker said. "It's just kind of something [where] we are going to explore all the options and see [what] best serves the ballclub."

Freeman is one of the game's best hitters and Adams has revived his career, so it'll be tough for Snitker to take one of them out of the lineup. However, he won't receive too much sympathy from his fellow managers, as having too many good hitters is a problem many teams would love to have.

Toronto Blue Jays v Atlanta Braves

At 32-38 on the season, the Braves trail the Washington Nationals by 10.5 games in the National League East division, but there's still a lot of baseball left to be played. If Freeman can return from his wrist injury and continue hitting like he did through the first month and a half of the season, the Braves could climb back into the playoff race.

However, a wrist injury is always tricky for hitters. There's no way to accurately predict whether Freeman will be at full strength when he returns or if it will take him some time to get his feel back at the plate.

Topics:
MLB World Series
St. Louis Cardinals
Atlanta Braves
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

