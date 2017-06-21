It’s that time of year again and football clubs, from Arsenal to Accrington Stanley, are releasing their latest kits.

While strips used to be altered as infrequently as every five years, the changing of attire has become nothing short of an annual circus. Besides, supporters now have the joy of not just kits but also third/cup uniform as well.

Nevertheless, different clubs have different approaches to how they release their latest installments.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Some sides, such as Liverpool, will even bring there’s out so soon that play their final game of the preceeding season in their new kit. For the Reds, it proved a good omen in a Champions League place-clinching win over Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, teams such as Manchester United are willing to drape new signings in old jerseys before feeling the need to introduce their latest attempt.

Article continues below

A further two teams yet to officially release their 2017-18 attire prove Chelsea and Tottenham. It should perhaps come as a surprise given the fact the London clubs finished first and second respectively in the Premier League last season.

Besides, you would think it would prompt them to produce an early release so fans can prepare for what looks set to be another pair of title challenges. For Chelsea supporters, it may even be the opportunity don the golden Premier League logos on their sleeves.

However, the waiting has actually come to an end and it’s all thanks to a sports shop in New York.

According to the Daily Mail, both Chelsea and Tottenham’s home and away shirts have not only been leaked but are on sale in the US. Images of the strips have been circulating online, also.

The picture in question can be seen below:

Both the Blues and Spurs switched to Nike this summer – ditching Under Armour and Adidas respectively. Furthermore, the kits above do show off Nike’s new Vapour Aeroswift template for 2017.

The photo certainly looks believable and the kits are far from offensive. That being said, both Tottenham strips do feature a seemingly unnecessary alteration to their crests.

Moreover, the sports shop in question should probably reassess its use of mannequins. The effigy donning the Chelsea away shirt is also sporting Manchester City’s home shorts from this campaign.

Nevertheless, the four kits all appear pretty safe and solid debut efforts from Nike with their two new clients. Having lost Arsenal to Puma in 2014, the corporate juggernauts will be glad to have such big clubs on side.

Chelsea and Tottenham fans can only hope now that their teams will be lifting the Premier League title in those very strips.

Which kit is your favourite? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms