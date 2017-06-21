Chris Eubank Jr. defends Floyd Mayweather for accepting Conor McGregor fight

Last week, Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, the super fight of the decade, was confirmed for August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Many people, boxing and UFC fans alike, have laughed at the concept of this fight going ahead because it is such a mismatch on paper. Mayweather has an undefeated boxing record of 49-0, while McGregor has never had a professional fight in the ring.

Several boxing critics have slammed Money for coming out of retirement just for a fight against Notorious, as they believe the event could end up being a huge setback for the sport.

Chris Eubank Jr. thinks differently though.

Speaking to World Boxing News, the British boxer has defended Mayweather on his decision to come out of retirement to have a fight against McGregor as he believes the bout will be great for the sport of boxing.

Eubank Jr. said: “What’s Mayweather’s nickname? It’s Money. You can’t be mad at a guy who is known as fighting for money to take this money fight, ever! You can’t be mad at that.

“There is only a handful of people who make this sort of money. You’ve got the old school boxing fraternity who don’t believe McGregor deserves to be fighting Floyd and they’ll say that Floyd is disrespecting the sport by fighting somebody who hasn’t had any professional fights in boxing but you know, he is the champion in UFC.

“It isn’t like they are grabbing some guy off the street, this is the guy who is a proven champion in his combat, a sport of MMA and he excels in striking. Yes, that includes kicks and elbows which will be taken away from him but the guy can punch, he’s a trained fighter who knows how to defend himself and knows how to fight.”

Although Eubank Jr. has been kind in his words towards McGregor in terms of his experience, the truth is he has never had a professional boxing fight and that could play a huge part in how this fight unfolds.

The IBO super-middleweight champion has said, however, he only sees the fight going one way and that is a victory for Money.

“In my opinion, it’s a huge mismatch in terms of skill level, I don’t think Conor will be able to rattle Floyd as he is defensively too good and will be unable to hit him long.

"I don’t know if Floyd will knock him out as it’s been a while since he has knocked somebody out but I think it’ll be a clear points victory for Floyd – That’s what I’d say if I had to make money on it.

"The sport of boxing is the reason everybody loves it, anything can happen, you never truly know so we’ll see.”

Eubank Jr. has said he will be attending the fight, and he believes the upcoming clash is going to be just as good in terms of atmosphere and entertainment as Mayweather's fight vs Manny Pacquiao.

