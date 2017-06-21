Daniel Bryan on the last time he spoke to CM Punk

Although he left nearly three years ago, the WWE Universe continues to reign down "CM Punk" chants at various events.

Punk walked out on the company after being frustrated with his position in the company and being thrown down the main card by part-timers who would come into work whenever they felt like it. Instead, the former WWE Champ departed to the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), where he signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC and made his Octagon debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 back in September of last year.

He lost the bout in the first round just after two minutes by way of submission via rear-naked choke. Despite the loss, Punk is still adamant that he'll fight again whether it's in the UFC or not. Recently, current SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics and was asked about CM Punk.

Bryan was asked about when the last time he spoke to CM Punk and if he still stays in contact with him today. Bryan, who just welcomed his first child into the world with fellow former WWE Superstar Brie Bella, stated that he hasn't heard from Punk since news of his signing with the UFC was made public (quotes via SEScoops):

“I haven’t talked to Punk since I texted him when he came on the UFC show in a suit and said he was going to fight in the UFC. I just texted him and said, ‘Hey man, I just saw that and think it’s awesome. I hope you do great.’

"Punk texted back, ‘Thanks.’ That’s the last I’ve heard from him. I’ve always respected and appreciated Punk, but we never really hung out.

"We came from the same route, but we didn’t necessarily hang out in the same circles. I’ve always had a great appreciation and respect for his hard work.”

It's odd to think that Bryan hasn't spoken to Punk for all these years, as it seems that they'd be good friends given their similar rises into the industry. If Punk ever decides to make his return to WWE, however, he may find himself working under Bryan on SmackDown Live.

