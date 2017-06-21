GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Asensio.

Real Madrid will insert an incredible release clause in Marco Asensio's new contract

Football News
24/7

The future of the Spanish national team belongs in the hands of 21-year-old sensation Marco Asensio.

The attacking midfielder put his name on the map with a goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final win over Juventus and has done his growing reputation no harms in the weeks since.

Asensio smashed a hat-trick for Spain’s Under-21 side in their 5-0 win over Macedonia last week.

While Jose Mourinho managed to prevent Aidy Bothroyd from including Marcus Rashford in his England U21 squad, nobody was willing to prevent Albert Celades from calling up Madrid’s Asensio.

And the Spain U21 coach knows just how fortunate he is to have such a talent in his squad.

"He is an example to all of us as a player who's come from the senior national team, and from the Champions League, and who's played with the motivation he has shown,” Celades said, per Goal.

"We're blessed to have a lad with his quality, as a footballer and a person."

FBL-EURO-2017-U21-ESP-MKD

Asensio's new contract will include insane release clause

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are preparing to tie Asensio down to a long-term contract at the Bernabeu.

Asensio’s current deal runs until 2022, and Madrid are only planning to extend it for one more year, but it’s the inclusion of a release clause that proves just how highly he’s rated in the Spanish capital.

The Independent are reporting that Real will slap a €350 million (£310m) release clause in the youngster’s new contract.

For an idea of just how valuable that would make Asensio in Madrid’s eyes, it’s more than double the cost of captain Sergio Ramos’ release clause.

And it doesn’t stack up too bad next to Gareth Bale’s clause of €500m.

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Liverpool wanted Asensio in January

Asensio was the subject of a £50m bid from Liverpool in January that now looks incredibly disrespectful.

Real Madrid must have thought it was a joke when they received the bid.

Asensio alongside Mbappe?

One scary thought for the rest of Europe is that the Champions League winners are favourites to sign AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, 18.

The French forward, who is drawing interest from Arsenal, has told Monaco that he wants to sign for Madrid, according to Marca.

An attacking three of Asensio, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian starlet who will join the club in 2019?

What an exciting thought.

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

How good can Marco Asensio become? Let us know in the comments section below!

