Triple H says Seth Rollins is the future of WWE

Triple H's time at the top of the WWE has come to an end, as he is now tasked with helping usher in the new breed of WWE Superstars.

"The Game" has played a pivotal role these past years helping young talents in NXT, such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and much more elevate their game as they prepare to take their next step into their WWE careers. He has also taken his efforts to put talent over a step further, by competing with various young stars at WrestleMania to try and elevate their name and star-power.

Hunter has suffered losses to Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at "The Show Of Shows," however, he seems to be holding one of them above all the rest. Triple H recently did an interview with Sky Sports in the U.K. to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics and touched on who he believes is the future of WWE.

He stated that he loved working with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 this past April, and claimed that "The Architect," in many ways, is the future of the WWE (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"This is me with the suit off in a little bit of a different environment, with my wife standing behind me. That's the thing for me now, at this point in my career, that moment to stand in that ring again with my wife standing behind me in front of a record-breaking crowd in Orlando at WrestleMania was just - they're all career highlights, they're bonuses for me and they're a lot of fun.

"To stand in the ring with a guy as talented as Seth Rollins is, who's kind of the current and the future of WWE in many ways, it's hard to describe how that feels.

"For me knowing that I was there as he was coming into the WWE, seeing his development in the Shield, being there for a lot of it and seeing him come all the way to where he is now, it's very gratifying in a lot of ways."

Rollins certainly has all the tools to be the face of the WWE, as he is one of the most exciting in-ring performers on the roster, does great on the mic, and is very marketable. For the time being, however, it seems that the company remains focused on pushing Roman Reigns as the WWE's top guy.

What are your thoughts on Triple H calling Seth Rollins the future of WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

