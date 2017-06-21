There are quite a few top quality players that could be on the move this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Verratti could all be leaving their current clubs if reports are to be believed.

But the most sought-after player could well be Kylian Mbappe.

He may only be 18-years-old but Mbappe’s performances last season mean that, if he does leave Monaco this summer, he will surely command a world record fee.

His 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions helped Monaco trump Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title, while they also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

While there are no doubt dozens of top European clubs that would be keen to sign the wonderkid, only a handful could afford his astronomical transfer fee. It’s believed he would cost well in excess of £100 million but two clubs have already had bids rejected.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid top the list and look set to capture him. But there’s another club sniffing around who, at first look, stand no chance of signing him.

Arsenal keen on Mbappe

That club is, of course, Arsenal.

When it was reported that the Gunners had submitted several bids for Mbappe, the footballing world scoffed. The north London club aren’t even in the Champions League, what chance do they have of signing a future Ballon d’Or winner?

Well, a slight chance as it turns out.

A fresh report from French outlet Le Parisien, per the Independent, suggest that Mbappe is interested in using Arsenal as a ‘stepping stone’ before eventually moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

With Arsene Wenger having an impressive history of helping young French strikers to reach their potential - see Nicolas Anelka and Thierry Henry - Mbappe believes that the Emirates could be the perfect place for him.

And he certainly hasn’t ruled out a move to Arsenal, despite them playing Europa League football next season.

What a source told Le Parisien

“Wenger, he is a great,” a source told the newspaper.

“If Mbappé were to sign for Arsenal tomorrow, it would be for him [Wenger].

“He knows how to produce youngsters and especially former French international team forwards, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka. Only playing in the Europa League is not an obstacle for him.”

Another source agreed with the idea of a ‘stepping stone’ move for Mbappe this summer, but he’s definitely keen to play for one of the best clubs in the world in a few years time.

Mbappe using Arsenal as a 'stepping-stone'

“Kylian is currently thinking things over,” the second source said.

“Either he will go to a stepping-stone club, or directly to a great club.

“But his aim is very clear: to sign for one of the two biggest clubs in the world, they are Real Madrid or Barcelona for him, before reaching the age of 22.”

A move to Arsenal for a few years before joining one of the two Spanish giants? Don’t rule it out…

