Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather – yes, it’s really happening.

Whether fans are counting down the days or just plain confused, you’d be hard pressed to say you’re not even slightly excited. Besides, it is a unique sporting event pitting two masters of their trade up against each other.

That being said, McGregor is the one making the compromise and switching sport.

Few people hold much hope for the Notorious with his first foray with boxing coming against a man boasting 49 bouts and 49 victories. Perhaps his hope can be found in the fact that he is 12 years Mayweather’s junior.

Nevertheless, one of the biggest problems facing McGregor, of course, will be his inability to draw on any of his MMA moves. Almost all of the lethal moves and combinations he has practiced in the Octagon are far from acceptable in the boxing ring.

Experts have even taken it upon themselves to assess the implications if the Notorious were to produce an impromptu move straight from the UFC. A headkick though, would almost certainly lead to a lawsuit.

As much as a legged knockout would be as bizarre as the match-up itself, as Joe Rogan has put it, it would simply be ‘insane’.

However, rather incredibly, McGregor won’t be entirely deprived from his tried and tested MMA moves. In fact, there is one attack that the 28-year-old can directly transfer between the sports and spring on Money.

The news emerged during an interview on Showtime in which Stephen Espinoza reiterated that the bout would be taking place under standard boxing rules. Nonetheless, he did make one concession.

The video can be seen below:

Yes that’s right, McGregor can try a ‘superman punch’ in his clash with Mayweather and remain well within the rules as well.

For those unfamiliar, the move requires the fighter to lead off their front foot and lunge forward with a flying punch. It is especially used in UFC when there is an opportunity to launch off the cage to gain extra force on the hit.

Astonishingly too, the Mayweather familiar is very much familiar with the move.

Mayweather’s uncle, Roger, was beaten in 1985 by a superman punch from none other than Julio Cesar Chavez. The Mexican was a six-time champion in the sport at the time of the fight and it was a typically eccentric move.

The brilliantly unorthodox knockout can be seen below (skip to 5:10):

So could McGregor do to Floyd what Chavez did to Roger? Unfortunately for Notorious he might need Superman’s powers as well as his impression if he is to emerge victorious on August 26th.

The Irishman has entered a whole different sport and is facing now of its greats sons – if only he could use a reverse chokehold, hey?

