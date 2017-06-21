The mega-fight of the year is finally official, as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will step into the ring and throw down.

McGregor has taken over the combat sports world with his brash style of trash talk and his ridiculous ability to predict the outcome of his fights. "Mystic Mac" possesses one of the most deadly left hands that has been the downfall of many who have stepped into the Octagon against him, and he is looking to shock the world by adding "Money" to his list of KO victims.

Mayweather has been retired from boxing competition for a few years now, ending his career with a unanimous decision win over Andre Berto and racking up an undefeated record of 49-0. After hearing all the noise McGregor has been making in the combat sports world, however, Mayweather felt it was necessary to come out of retirement to remind everyone that he is the top dog as far as fighting sports goes.

Both men, interestingly enough, also have ties to the professional wrestling industry, as Mayweather competed in a WrestleMania match against The Big Show (which he won) and McGregor went off on all current WWE Superstars in an expletive-filled rant during a media conference call to promote one of his fights. Despite his harsh words, the WWE has expressed great interest in bringing him onboard to do some work.

Recently, WWE's Triple H did an interview with Sky Sports to talk about a few wrestling topics, when the conversation of Mayweather vs. McGregor made its way to the table. Hunter offered his thoughts on the match and also invited both men to settle their differences on an episode of Monday Night RAW (quotes via IWNerd):

“The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is, he is entertaining. Conor McGregor is entertaining”

“You say it is sports entertainment and, if they want to really showcase what they can do, I would invite both guys to come to Monday Night Raw! There is no bigger platform that they could have to show the world and tell the world, who they are, and why they are the man.”

