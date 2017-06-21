GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Leonardo Jardim..

Video shows AS Monaco have uncovered another wonderkid with Barcelona signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AS Monaco is an absolute gold mine of talent at the moment.

When you consider that Les Monégasques lingered in Ligue 2 just four years ago, their rise to the top has been nothing short of astonishing.

Of course, Monaco have a history of success and even reached a Champions League final in 2004 but the low depths they sank too were simply unprecedented.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Therefore, their overcoming of Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 title race this season was simply the crowning achievement. When you look at their squad though, it perhaps shouldn’t be considered a surprise.

The amount of wonderkids in the side is simply astonishing. Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko all starred for Monaco last season, are all linked with big money moves and are all under the age of 25.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Oh, and that’s not to mention the special talent of Kylian Mbappe who is reported to be subject to world record bids from both Real Madrid and Arsenal. It’s fair to say the French champions don’t have it bad.

That being said, they are facing something of an exodus this season with Bernardo Silva leading the way with a move to Manchester City.

And while Monaco will be able to hold onto some of their stars, it is clear that extra additions will be needed to keep up the momentum. Moreover, if there is any demographic that thrives in the principality then its wonderkids.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Leonardo Jardim, it seems, has uncovered yet another gem that both fits the bill and could account for any further exits.

The man in question is Jordi Mboula who has been snapped up from Barcelona for just €3 million. The move has emerged after the 18-year-old rejected a contract renewal at La Masia in search for first team opportunities.

That’s all well and good and sure, he’s from Barcelona, but what can he actually offer to a Champions League side? Well, the video evidence certainly bodes well.

If nothing else, it seems Mboula will be able to add entertainment to Ligue 1 and isn’t afraid to take on players with slaloming dribbles. The Champions League even posted on Twitter, in response to the move; just to show that very fact.

Just take a look at this:

What. A. Goal.

It may have been in an obscure youth game against defenders that might never make the professional game, but the raw talent is abundantly clear. In an environment as positive as that at Monaco too, there’s no reason to suggest he can’t improve.

Besides, the success of young stars at the club shows that Monaco are both shrewd and mature in their signings. With a price tag of €3 million as well, profit seems inevitable later down the line at the very worst.

With goals like that, watch this space.

FBL-EURO-2016-U17-POR-ESP

Do you think AS Monaco will be successful in the Champions League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Why Rio Ferdinand has threatened Robbie Savage over this incident from 2006

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again