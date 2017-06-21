AS Monaco is an absolute gold mine of talent at the moment.

When you consider that Les Monégasques lingered in Ligue 2 just four years ago, their rise to the top has been nothing short of astonishing.

Of course, Monaco have a history of success and even reached a Champions League final in 2004 but the low depths they sank too were simply unprecedented.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Therefore, their overcoming of Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 title race this season was simply the crowning achievement. When you look at their squad though, it perhaps shouldn’t be considered a surprise.

The amount of wonderkids in the side is simply astonishing. Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko all starred for Monaco last season, are all linked with big money moves and are all under the age of 25.

Article continues below

Oh, and that’s not to mention the special talent of Kylian Mbappe who is reported to be subject to world record bids from both Real Madrid and Arsenal. It’s fair to say the French champions don’t have it bad.

That being said, they are facing something of an exodus this season with Bernardo Silva leading the way with a move to Manchester City.

And while Monaco will be able to hold onto some of their stars, it is clear that extra additions will be needed to keep up the momentum. Moreover, if there is any demographic that thrives in the principality then its wonderkids.

Leonardo Jardim, it seems, has uncovered yet another gem that both fits the bill and could account for any further exits.

The man in question is Jordi Mboula who has been snapped up from Barcelona for just €3 million. The move has emerged after the 18-year-old rejected a contract renewal at La Masia in search for first team opportunities.

That’s all well and good and sure, he’s from Barcelona, but what can he actually offer to a Champions League side? Well, the video evidence certainly bodes well.

If nothing else, it seems Mboula will be able to add entertainment to Ligue 1 and isn’t afraid to take on players with slaloming dribbles. The Champions League even posted on Twitter, in response to the move; just to show that very fact.

Just take a look at this:

What. A. Goal.

It may have been in an obscure youth game against defenders that might never make the professional game, but the raw talent is abundantly clear. In an environment as positive as that at Monaco too, there’s no reason to suggest he can’t improve.

Besides, the success of young stars at the club shows that Monaco are both shrewd and mature in their signings. With a price tag of €3 million as well, profit seems inevitable later down the line at the very worst.

With goals like that, watch this space.

Do you think AS Monaco will be successful in the Champions League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms