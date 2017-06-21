The Indiana Pacers have a huge decision ahead of them with Paul George's future in their hands, but it doesn't sound like the franchise is rushing into anything they'll regret.

The Pacers have been informed by George and his agent that he fully intends to walk as a free agent in the summer of 2018, citing the Los Angeles Lakers as his preferred destination. That's sent a ripple effect across the league that's still being felt.

Indiana now must navigate this high-stakes scenario with caution. Giving up George for too little would set the franchise back, but letting him walk for nothing would be even worse. The problem for Indiana is the lack of leverage the team has in any trade discussions.

The Lakers have reportedly been pushing to land George ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday, offering up a package including either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson, along with picks No. 27 and 28 in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Pacers are still mulling other options for the time being.

Indiana has held discussions with the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers and Lakers regarding a George trade, but the team "doesn't feel pressure" to finalize a deal prior to the draft, reports Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star.

That's a risky gamble by the Pacers, who may be looking at the peak of George's value on the trade market. While their leverage has been damaged by George's camp being clear he wants to be a Laker and is willing to walk from any team trading for him, Indiana is remaining vigilant until the price is where they want it.

Teams like the Cavaliers and other contenders willing to roll the dice on a George rental are only going to offer less as the summer rolls into the season, while the Lakers could simply back off and wait until George comes as a free agent.

The Lakers put themselves in a precarious position, though, after trading D'Angelo Russell for a first-round pick, Brook Lopez and salary cap space. Los Angeles certainly looks like it needs the follow-up of acquiring George via trade to make sense of the stunning Russell move.

Indiana's future with George has one season left in it at most, and the Pacers would be wise to get some sort of return before he bolts in 2018. The franchise could have caved already, but new general manager Kevin Pritchard is taking his time to find the right trade for Indiana.