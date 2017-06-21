GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte wants two players from the same club in £100 million deal

Despite winning the Premier League, Chelsea have had a very quiet summer so far.

While their rivals are already making moves in the transfer market, the Blues don’t appear to be having much luck.

It’s something that appears to be making Antonio Conte angry with reports last week suggesting the Italian was close to leaving due to a disagreement over the transfer policy at the club.

The west London club could be close to landing Romelu Lukaku but it seems Conte wants to focus on his defence.

That’s because, according to Goal, Conte has “told Chelsea chiefs” to sign two top quality defenders - Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci.

Yes, Conte wants to raid his former club and bring both Sandro and Bonucci to the English champions.

Alex Sandro

Chelsea have already bid £55.2 million for Sandro and are set to up their offer to £58 million - promising Sandro a pay rise in the meantime.

However, Juve aren’t willing to allow the left-back to leave easily and will offer him a new contract until 2022 - also increasing his current wages.

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Leonardo Bonucci

However, the Serie A champions are more open to letting Bonucci leave the club.

With the defender having entered his thirties and having to deny a bust-up with Paulo Dybala at half-time of the Champions League final, the Old Lady would allow him to leave if Conte submitted a hefty offer.

Juventus FC v AC Milan - Serie A

It’s also believed that Bonucci hasn’t got the best relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri, meaning Conte could soon be reunited with the world-class centre-back.

Chelsea are yet to make an offer for him but it seems it’s only a matter of time before Chelsea make their interest official.

