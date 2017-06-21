GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Harry Kane responds comically after Gary Lineker tells him to 'watch out'

Gary Lineker signed for Tottenham Hotspur 28 years ago today.

To mark the occasion, Unibet posted a tweet asking followers to guess how much the former England international would be worth.

They meant in today’s market, but didn’t point that out.

And Lineker responded with a rather humorous quip.

“£12.50. I’m 56,” the Match of the Day host said.

Unibet followed this up by tweeting a photoshopped image of Lineker with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, writing: “Done deal #THFC”.

Lineker responded by telling Tottenham star Harry Kane to watch out.

Kane is the talk of the town after he captured his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award.

The only thing he has to watch out for is a bid from one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old replied to Lineker’s warning by joking: “Haha sounds good but im keeping the number 10 shirt”.

Before Kane, Lineker wore the No. 10 shirt at White Hart Lane. And he did it proud too, with 80 goals in 138 appearances.

Lineker was known as a typical poacher during his playing days and he referred to this in his response to Kane.

“You keep the shirt, I’ll have the 6 yard box,” he said.

Lineker is a huge Kane fan

Lineker is, incidentally, a huge fan of Kane.

"I can say he’s excellent and he’s becoming – if he’s not already – a world-class striker," Lineker told FourFourTwo after Kane ended the season with 29 league goals. 

"I like his mindset – he loves playing at a high level, he’s not afraid of it.

"I don’t want to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo because he is one of the great players of all-time, but Harry has the drive to score goals that someone like he has. He will shoot from anywhere, and I love that.

"He’s the real deal, and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals for England as well as Spurs because he has every facet of the game that you need, except perhaps blistering pace."

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kane reminds Lineker of Shearer

Lineker believes Kane’s style is reminiscent of that of Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

"He reminds me very much of Alan Shearer – strikes the ball well, is very good in the air, a goalscorer, driven and can be selfish when he needs to be. So I think he does have many of the same traits that Alan had," Lineker added.

