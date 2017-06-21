It looks like another former WWE Superstar could be switching over to the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Nearly three years ago, former WWE Champion CM Punk walked out on the company after being frustrated with his position in the company, as well as his anger over part-time talents coming in and knocking him down on the main card. Months after, Punk signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC and announced that he would be beginning a career in MMA competition.

Punk made his Octagon debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Cleveland, Ohio last September and lost the bout via first round submission. Gall locked in a rear-naked choke just two minutes after the opening signal just after battering him on the ground with vicious strikes. Despite the lopsided defeat in his debut, "The Cult Of Personality" remains adamant that he'd like to do it again.

Article continues below

Another former WWE Superstar seems to be considering following in Punk's footsteps, as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger, who was granted his release from the WWE upon request earlier this year, admitted in a recent interview with WrestleZone that he has considered stepping into the Octagon in the next chapter of his career:

“I have to consider fighting, because it’s such a game changer. If I can do both then why not? It’s only going to help my pro wrestling career, and I’ve been training now for about four months and working towards something.

Article continues below

"It’s very exciting, I wish I would’ve started sooner. It’s who I am and it’s something I got away from.”

Swagger has a background in amateur wrestling that would greatly benefit him inside the MMA cage, but he has a lot of ground to cover if he wants to be looked at as a legitimate threat when it comes time to throw down. Punk dedicated two years of his life to training before he made his Octagon debut, and it still didn't prove to be enough when it was all said and done.

It should be interesting to see if Swagger has better success should he jump over to MMA, or if he ultimately decides to stay working the independent scene in pro wrestling.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Jack Swagger switching over to MMA? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms