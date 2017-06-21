For the first time in Arsene Wenger's 21-year tenure, Arsenal will play no part in the Champions League in the 2017-18 campaign.

Their fifth-place Premier League finish means they'll be in action on Thursday nights in the Europa League, and despite winning the FA Cup, the season wasn't good enough.

The north London club haven't won the title since back in 2004, but one man who knows all about that is Frenchman Robert Pires.

The ex-winger was a part of the famous "Invincibles" squad who went the entire Premier League campaign unbeaten, and he scored 62 league goals during his six years at the club.

Now, with Sead Kolasinac the only summer acquisition so far, Wenger's former star has told his old boss exactly what he must do if he wants to win the league next season.

Pires names the stars Arsenal should sign

Before getting onto transfer targets, Pires made it clear just how important it is for Arsenal to negotiate new deals for their two best players - Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Speaking at the launch of the Gunners' new home kit, Pires said, via The Mirror: The most important thing is to keep (Alexis) Sanchez and (Mesut) Ozil."

The 43-year-old added: "Arsenal can do both. They can extend the contracts of Sanchez and Ozil, and why not buy two or three players?

“If Arsene buys some players, they can lift the Premier League trophy. To buy some players, you need to spend a lot of money — and why not?"

Pires then began to mention some names as potential signings, saying: "The first objective is to lift a trophy at the end of the season. (Kylian) Mbappe is a great player who has good potential.

"Of course, he is very expensive, but now in the UK anything is possible. (Alexandre) Lacazette is a great player.”

The retired legend revealed that Barcelona's Neymar is at the top of his Arsenal wishlist before identifying two more realistic young starlets his former employers should be trying to bring in.

Pires feels that both Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ousmane Dembele and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar would be massive signings, claiming, per Squawka: "He (Lemar) can play on the left, on the right, he has a very good ability with the ball.

“Very good assists. Very good crosses. He can make a success in the Premier League, especially if he signed for Arsenal.

"I don’t know what’s happening for Thomas Lemar for next season, but I repeat, Lemar or (Ousmane) Dembele.

"They both have a very good profile to play for Arsenal and work every morning with (Arsene) Wenger.”

