The Rock wasn't always The Rock, entering the WWE as Rocky Maivia who had a drastically different demeanor and personality.

Eventually, though, Dwayne Johnson's charisma and the direction of professional wrestling forced the WWE to take him in a different direction. Fast forward, and he's now the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, not just the sports variety.

What helped put The Rock over was how infectious his trademarks were. Whether it was his endless stream of catchphrases, his raised eyebrow, or his signature moves themselves, The Rock always worked the crowd.

Perhaps nothing was more iconic than when he wound up The People's Elbow on a downed opponent. With the toss of his elbow pad, swing of his arms and bounce off the ropes, The Rock would deliver the most electrifying move in sports entertainment.

Triple H spoke with BBC Radio 1 to discuss a variety of WWE topics, one of which was how the roster used to try to make each other - particularly The Undertaker - laugh during house shows that weren't televised. This is how The Rock's elbow became a phenomenon.

"You're trying to make each other laugh and one night The Rock did The People's Elbow. [It] wasn't known as The People's Elbow, it was known as 'watch this move that's going to make all of you lose it in your corners'," Triple H said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

"These things morph in those ways, but they catch on," Triple H said. "Trust me, we're quick to go, 'oooh, they like that, I'm sticking with that.'"

Apparently the fans in attendance were loving The Rock's elbow and they all took notice. Eventually it'd become a staple of his arsenal and one of the WWE's most beloved finishers. The Game also discussed the one big question about the move - is it even a sensible finisher?

"You've gotta wait for like 20 minutes while he takes his elbow pad off and works the crow. He runs back and forth, then he comes up and drops an elbow on you that looks like it barely touches you, except that a lot of times the point of his elbow hits you right in the mouth and you come up bleeding and you're like, 'how can you bust me open on that,'" Triple H said.

Who knew the one of the most legendary WWE signature moves of all-time started out as a way to try and make The Undertaker laugh during matches.

