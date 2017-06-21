Liverpool will have a new club record signing in the coming days.

That’s because Mohamed Salah is on the verge of completing a £39 million move from Roma, eclipsing the £35 million they paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

And it’s not hard to see why Liverpool fans are excited at the arrival of the Egyptian.

He’s managed 34 goals in the previous two seasons for Roma and, at the age of 25, has the potential to become one of the best wingers in world football.

But there’s a problem that many Liverpool fans may not have realised.

No, it’s not the fact that Salah will join Sadio Mane at the African Cup of Nations in 2019 - although when that tournament rolls around, there will be a lot of anxious Liverpool fans.

The Reds struggled massively without Mane when he went to that tournament with Senegal so imagine how they’ll cope without their two star players.

Well, they don’t have to worry about that until the 2018/19 season.

The problem with Salah

Instead, the actual problem is more immediate.

The Liverpool Echo spoke to Egyptian journalist Marwan Ahmed to get an expert’s lowdown on Salah.

But something he said must have worried a few Liverpool fans.

“Right wing, that’s his best position.”

Salah is very left-footed but enjoys running down the right wing and cutting inside to cause problems.

Who will play right wing?

But what about Mane?

Mane was arguably Liverpool’s best player last season playing on the right wing throughout the season so making him move to the left wing seems strange.

But that would mean playing the club’s record signing out of position on the left wing.

Of course, there are other alternatives.

Both Salah and Mane are capable of playing central as the 'second striker' - or even as the striker themselves.

But one thing is for sure, they both won't be able to play in their favoured position - on the right wing.

Either way, we’re sure that Klopp has thought about this dilemma before spending £39 million on Salah but it will be interesting to see how he deals with it when the season kicks off.

