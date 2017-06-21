GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Salah.

The problem about Mohamed Salah that most Liverpool fans won't have realised

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool will have a new club record signing in the coming days.

That’s because Mohamed Salah is on the verge of completing a £39 million move from Roma, eclipsing the £35 million they paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

And it’s not hard to see why Liverpool fans are excited at the arrival of the Egyptian.

Article continues below

He’s managed 34 goals in the previous two seasons for Roma and, at the age of 25, has the potential to become one of the best wingers in world football.

But there’s a problem that many Liverpool fans may not have realised.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

WWE could be changing up their WrestleMania 34 plans for Roman Reigns [Cageside Seats]

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

No, it’s not the fact that Salah will join Sadio Mane at the African Cup of Nations in 2019 - although when that tournament rolls around, there will be a lot of anxious Liverpool fans.

The Reds struggled massively without Mane when he went to that tournament with Senegal so imagine how they’ll cope without their two star players.

Well, they don’t have to worry about that until the 2018/19 season.

Ivory Coast v Senegal - International Friendly

The problem with Salah

Instead, the actual problem is more immediate.

The Liverpool Echo spoke to Egyptian journalist Marwan Ahmed to get an expert’s lowdown on Salah.

But something he said must have worried a few Liverpool fans.

“Right wing, that’s his best position.”

Salah is very left-footed but enjoys running down the right wing and cutting inside to cause problems.

AS Roma v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Who will play right wing?

But what about Mane?

Mane was arguably Liverpool’s best player last season playing on the right wing throughout the season so making him move to the left wing seems strange.

But that would mean playing the club’s record signing out of position on the left wing.

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Of course, there are other alternatives.

Both Salah and Mane are capable of playing central as the 'second striker' - or even as the striker themselves.

But one thing is for sure, they both won't be able to play in their favoured position - on the right wing.

Either way, we’re sure that Klopp has thought about this dilemma before spending £39 million on Salah but it will be interesting to see how he deals with it when the season kicks off.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Mohamed Salah
Football
Premier League
Liverpool
AS Roma
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

WWE took subtle shot at former superstar in Enzo and Cass RAW segment

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

Nobody can believe who Tottenham flop Paulinho is in talks with this summer [Goal]

Arsenal fans on Twitter think they've just seen proof Alexis Sanchez is leaving

Arsenal fans on Twitter think they've just seen proof Alexis Sanchez is leaving

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again