WWE's plans for Baron Corbin to cash-in MITB

There's a new Mr. Money In The Bank in town, and his name is Baron Corbin.

It's that time of the WWE year again folks, the time of year where the Money In The Bank (MITB) briefcase holder has the entire WWE Universe on edge, wondering when it'll be that they decide to cash in and pull a fast one on the current WWE Champ.

This year it'll be "The Lone Wolf" who has the honors of toying with the WWE world's minds, as he looks to capture not only his first WWE title of his career, but his first singles title ever in the company.

Corbin bested AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in the annual MITB Ladder Match and punched his ticket to a guaranteed shot at the WWE Title whenever he sees fit.

Current title holder Jinder Mahal got the opportunity to face-off with Corbin after the MITB pay-per-view (PPV) on Talking Smack, possibly signaling things to come between the pair. Or perhaps not.

Per a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Corbin will not be cashing in the MITB briefcase until the WWE Title finds its way onto a babyface talent. Meltzer speculated that John Cena would most likely be the candidate for the job, as it is expected that he will be feuding with Mahal next upon his return to the company.

Cena has been on a hiatus from the WWE since his WrestleMania 33 win over The Miz and Maryse after teaming up with fiancee Nikki Bella. he is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in WWE history at 16. A win over Mahal for the title would put him over the top at 17.

Corbin cashing in on Cena will certainly bring a lot of heat onto "The Lone Wolf" and a program between he and "The Leader Of The Cenation" will definitely put a ton of eyes on the WWE's new big man. If the WWE wants to get Corbin over as one of their top heels, a feud with Cena is certainly the way to go.

It should be interesting to see if Melter's speculation proves to be true.

What are your thoughts on Corbin waiting to cash-in on the next babyface WWE Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

