GiveMeSport readers vote for the best Premier League attacker of 2016-17

After a disastrous title defence in 2015-16, Chelsea regained the Premier League title in Antonio Conte's very first season in England.

The Blues were as good as champions following their impressive 13-match winning streak and ended up on 93 points - seven ahead of second-placed Tottenham.

The top three all had top-class strikers in excellent form in Diego Costa, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero, and in fact, it was Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City who finished as the league's highest scorers.

An attacker covers a range of positions in the modern game, with many of the current world's best operating from wider areas as well as traditional centre-forward.

Last week, we asked GiveMeSport readers to vote for who they thought was the best attacker in the Premier League this season - and the final results are in.

GMS fans pick 2016-17 PL best attacker

The poll, which was conducted on GMS' Facebook page, gave fans four superstars to choose from: Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Everyone can agree that all four of those attackers enjoyed fantastic seasons, but, with over 16,800 votes recorded, who was chosen as number one? Let's find out.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Votes: 1,000)

3. Eden Hazard (Votes: 3,600)

2. Alexis Sanchez (Votes: 4,900)

1. Harry Kane (Votes: 7,100)

What do the stats say?

So, our audience picked Tottenham talisman Kane as the best attacker of the 2016-17 campaign, and it's extremely hard to disagree with that choice.

The England international won the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season after scoring 29 goals in just 30 games, in addition to seven assists.

If that wasn't enough, Kane also recorded had the best shooting accuracy, with Alexis, Hazard and Lukaku all unable to better his 53% shots on target ratio.

Arsenal's Sanchez is a worthy runner-up, since, to go with his 24 league goals, he produced 10 assists, twice as many as Hazard and more than Kane and Lukaku too.

Like Chelsea's number ten, the Chilean doesn't always play down the middle, but that didn't stop him from scoring more than Aguero, Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (to name a few).

You could argue that Lukaku should have come at least third in the poll, given the fact that only Kane can better his tally of 25 goals, and he had more assists than compatriot Hazard as well.

It's worth remembering that the big Belgian played for a lesser team in Everton, although Hazard was more involved than the other three, averaging significantly more passes per game.

However, when it's all said and done, Kane is the youngest of the quartet at just 23 and is well on his way to becoming a world-class forward, so our fans definitely made the right choice.

