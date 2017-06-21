Some people can't seem to get over the fact that The Undertaker has likely retired from in-ring competition.

"The Deadman" met Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 this past April in Orlando and suffered his second ever loss at "The Show Of Shows" to "The Big Dog" after eating a nasty spear. Brock Lesnar was the first man to ever defeat Taker at Mania after nailing the former WWE Champion with three F-5s during their meeting at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans.

After losing to Reigns, Taker put on his signature hat and cloak, walked around the ring to admire the jam-packed Florida crowd, took off his hat and cloak and placed them neatly in the center of the ring, and walked away up the ramp as the show went off air with one final toll of his signature bell followed by the lights in the arena going dark.

It was a truly symbolic way to send off arguably the greatest to ever step into a WWE ring, and it has been hinted time after time again on WWE TV that it was "The Deadman's" last time competing inside the squared circle. Recently, multiple reports out of sites such as SportsKeeda and Cageside Seats claim that a rumor is going around that Taker could return to rematch Reigns at SummerSlam.

The reports source the Wrestling Observer as the source of the rumors, however, a recent report by RingsideNews says otherwise. In Ringside's report, they suggest that they've gone back and listened to recent episodes of both Wrestling Observer Radio and Wrestling Observer Live, they can conclude that neither Dave Meltzer or Bryan Alvarez mentioned anything about The Undertaker taking on Reigns at SummerSlam.

A recent Facebook post by the WWE seems to be the source of where the rumors began:

The above picture, however, is nothing more than an advertisement for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, which features cover athlete Seth Rollins. The WWE has done multiple teaser posts, such as the one above, to advertise their upcoming video games before in the past. Wrestling Observer did, however, mention the teaser above in their program but did not say anything about it pertaining to an in-ring return for "The Deadman."

So it seems, as much as we don't want to believe it, The Undertaker's days in the ring are no more.

