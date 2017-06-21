Nate Diaz has gotten himself into a bit of legal trouble.

Diaz earned his claim to fame in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world after he became the first man to defeat UFC lightweight champion (then-UFC featherweight champion) Conor McGregor in the UFC. Diaz took a beating in the first round of his match with "The Notorious One" back in March of last year, but was able to rally in the second round and wobble his Irish counterpart, before getting the fight to the ground and locking in the rear-naked choke for the submission win.

The pair rematched a few months later in August at UFC 202 where McGregor won via majority decision. With each man now earning one win over the other it is expected that a massive trilogy bout could go down next at 155 pounds, where McGregor rules as champion.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, however, Diaz has failed to pay his former management team, The Ballengee Group, for negotiating his contracts for both fights against McGregor. Ballengee filed a lawsuit yesterday (Tues. June 20, 2017) at the Dallas County (Texas) District Court and claimed that the Stockton native committed theft, breach of contract and fraud, among other charges.

Diaz “unexpectedly terminated” his relationship with Ballengee in July of last year after his contract for UFC 202 was already negotiated and signed off. Ballengee also says they “advised and supported” Diaz for his bout agreements against Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Johnson as well, and weren't compensated for those either.

Ballengee attorney Jason H. Friedman had this to say on the matter:

“My clients performed their job, what Nate Diaz asked them to do,” Friedman said. “They are due for that.”

“They conspired to get Leslie Smith to also fire Ballengee and to not pay Ballengee,” Friedman said. “Awad, as the mastermind of the conspiracy, he and Nate left, then talked Smith into doing the same thing.

"You’ve got two fighters who my client successfully negotiated bouts for. I think Diaz’s fight was one of the most profitable fights of all time, from what I’ve been told. To do something like that to the guy who brought you to the show, that’s not right.”

Another UFC fighter, Leslie Smith, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, as it is claimed that Diaz convinced Smith to terminate her contract with the company as well in order to get out of paying what she owes them for negotiating her deals. It is claimed that both fighters are part of a “civil conspiracy” to harm the company.

Nate's older brother, Nick, was also represented by Ballengee, however, that relationship has since been terminated as well.

