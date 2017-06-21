SmackDown Live is in need of a feud that matters to the fans, and if the WWE follows through with what they're teasing, one could be on the way.

The absence of John Cena, who's set to return as a "free agent" for both brands on July 4, has left SmackDown Live grasping for star power. Baron Corbin is in line to receive a major push after winning Money in the Bank, while Jinder Mahal's their surprising reigning champion.

Neither of those talents have the kind of drawing power the WWE needs to fill out shows and drive ratings upward, but two men on the roster that could be pit against each other certainly do. Toss a title into the mix, and suddenly the WWE might have a compelling rivalry to build.

AJ Styles is known as The Phenomenal One for a reason. He's an innovative in-ring worker, believable main event talent and solid mic worker. He's given the WWE some fantastic matches since making the jump to the big machine, and the teased rivalry he's heading toward should make for even more of them.

Money in the Bank gave fans a glimpse of what a battle between Styles and rising star Shinsuke Nakamura could look like, with the two standing in the ring while fans went bonkers in the arena.

"That was a moment that a lot of people wanted to see. It was a cool moment, I don't care what anybody says, for both of us. We were like 'holy crap, people want to see this so let's move this ladder out of the way and give it to them." Styles said in the most recent edition of Talking Smack.

Daniel Bryan, back in the Talking Smack seat for the first time since taking time off to spend with his newborn daughter, went on to ask if that moment has shifted Styles' focus to battling with Nakamura, but The Phenomenal One had a better idea.

"Why can't both happen? Why can't I be the United States champion and still have a match with Shinsuke Nakamura? I would think that if I am the champion that gives him something to go after as well. I see that match happening sooner rather than later, if I could get that championship, or if he gets the championship. Who knows," Styles said.

Kevin Owens is the reigning United States champion, taking the title off Chris Jericho before he parted ways with the WWE for the time being to tour with Fozzy. It seems like Styles, Nakamura and Owens are set to put their sights on the United States championship going forward, which is a great thing for SmackDown Live.

