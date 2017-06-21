Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are officially set to go toe-to-toe inside the boxing ring.

Last year when McGregor was in the midst of training for his fight at UFC 200 with Nate Diaz, which would've been a rematch of their initial meeting at UFC 196 where Diaz handed McGregor his first loss under the promotion's banner, "The Notorious One" failed to show up for a press conference to promote the event which resulted in UFC President Dana White removing the Irishman from the card.

How did McGregor respond? In the only way the brash-talking lightweight champ could - by announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). While on his hiatus from the UFC, McGregor became embroiled in rumors that he could possibly be stepping into the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This didn't last long, however, as McGregor got back on track with the UFC and would eventually meet Diaz at UFC 202 where he avenged his loss to the Stockton native with a majority decision win. McGregor then went on to headline the UFC's first show from New York City in Madison Square Garden, where he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to become the first ever dual-weight champion in UFC history.

Shortly after, "Mystic Mac" announced he'd be taking some time off from MMA competition to enjoy the birth of his first son. While enjoying his time off, however, talk of a potential boxing match between he and Mayweather began to pick up, and it dominated combat sports headlines nationwide.

Dana White finally got on board with attempting to make the fight a reality, and would eventually strike a deal with McGregor to make the fight happen. Soon after dealing with Mayweather and his management team, the bout was officially announced by all parties via social media. White took to SportsCenter to confirm Mayweather vs. McGregor would go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26th of this year.

Both men will be wearing 10-ounce gloves and will be scheduled to fight 12 three minute rounds. The fight has been hyped up as the fight of the year, and quite possibly the biggest combat sporting event in history. One famous YouTuber, Mike Fight Promo, created an epic promotional video to get fans hyped for the blockbuster event.

Check it out:

