The Cavaliers top GM candidate may have just been revealed by Ice Cube

The NBA offseason has already been a wild one and Thursday's draft is still more than 24 hours away.

True Hoopsheads know who they need to follow on Twitter and have vetted all their media sources for reliable information on trade rumors, front office shakeups and draft speculation.

But even the most dedicated of basketball fans might not have checked with this guy for the latest breaking news.

Perhaps they should've.

Legendary rapper Ice Cube -- of the iconic and pioneering group N.W.A. and of motion picture "Friday" fame -- apparently has the goods when it comes to breaking big-time news.

Cube is starting the BIG3 basketball league this summer, a touring 3-on-3 league populated by former NBA players.

The rapper told TMZ that one of the original headliners for the league will no longer be available to participate... because Chauncey Billups will instead become a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers front office.

When asked who he thinks was the favorite to win the inaugural BIG3 championship, Ice Cube responded with the huge NBA nugget.

"It was the Killer 3's for a minute but since Chauncey took that job, it might change," Cube told the TMZ reporter, referring to the BIG3 team Billups was slated to play for.

The former Detroit Pistons star has been rumored to be the front-runner for the general manager position since the team surprisingly parted ways with former David Griffin earlier this week.

Griffin and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert were apparently in a power struggle of sorts for some time now, despite the organization meshing enough to win the city's first major pro sports championship in nearly forever last summer as LeBron James and the Cavs took down the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

After the Dubs added Kevin Durant in the offseason though, Golden State responded by beating Cleveland in the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons this month, topping LeBron and the Cavs in five games.

The Finals were so lopsided - and LeBron's supposed interest in again leaving Cleveland in the near future gaining steam - that the Cavaliers are the rare conference champion that could see a fair amount of upheaval soon.

The team is apparently interested in adding Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler and have been long linked to Indiana Pacers star Paul George.

But as the draft nears and rumors around the league swirl, there's no definitive word about who is calling the shots for the Cavs braintrust these days.

Unless you listen to Ice Cube, who apparently is the man in the NBA know these days.