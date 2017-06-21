It's been one year since Roman Reigns was suspended by the WWE for violating the company's wellness policy, benched for 30 days for an unspecified infraction.

A lot can and has changed in that year, with the WWE going through a Superstar Shake-Up, Goldberg's return, Brock Lesnar's return and so much more. The WWE universe is an always-spinning world filled with surprises.

Reigns has continued his rise since returning from suspension, now set to battle for the Universal title at SummerSlam this year. "The Big Dog" didn't let his mistake define here his career was headed, and the man the WWE hopes carries them going forward.

Article continues below

So what are some of the biggest changes that have occurred in the 365 days that have passed since Reigns' suspension? Well, for one, RAW and SmackDown were split as brands once again, with the draft going down a few short weeks after Roman's suspension.

And with that split, Finn Balor became the WWE's first Universal champion, only to have to vacate the title. He's since returned but he's yet to get back to the top of RAW following the injury.

Article continues below

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar linked up for the third time in their illustrious careers, becoming the WWE's new long-term plan with Balor out. with "The Beast Incarnate" finally notching a win over his rival with the Univeral title on the line at WrestleMania 33.

Speaking of Mania, perhaps the most significant thing that's happened in the last year in the WWE is that Reigns retired The Undertaker at the event in Florida. The men battled in a physical brawls, but ultimately Reigns drilled "The Deadman" with a spear that left him down for the three count.

Undertaker would go on to lay his his gloves, trench coat and hat in the middle of the ring, saying goodbye to his wrestling career one last time at the show he's historically dominated. That led into the WWE's Superstar Shake-Up, which sent notable talents like Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to new homes.

Another big change was the return of Kurt Angle, who had been out of the WWE for over a decade prior to coming home to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He's now RAW's general manager, where NXT talents that have jumped to the main roster like Samoa Joe and Bayley are cutting their teeth on the big stage.

What remains unchanged? Reigns is still the WWE's prized talent, and no single welness violation will keep him down.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms