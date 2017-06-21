One of baseball's most iconic franchises has a rookie slugger who is taking the sport by storm with a power display seldom seen from a first-year player fresh on the scene at the game's highest level.

No, not that guy.

While Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has taken the East Coast by storm this season and become one of the stories of the first half of the season, he's not alone in the phenom department.

Across the country, the Los Angeles Dodgers have quite a story of their own going in rookie Cody Bellinger.

The 21-year-old first baseman/outfielder has been on a tear in his first Major League Baseball season, belting 22 home runs so far in just 52 games.

That's a ridiculous way to start a career and already has him placed nicely in the Dodgers all-time rookie slugging list.

According to BaseballReference.com, Bellinger is already up to eighth place in Dodgers rookie history with the crazy amount of home runs.

Mike Piazza stands alone at the top of that list with 35 homers in his first big league season in 1993. However, the powerful catcher needed 149 games to get there. Everyone ahead of Bellinger on the list played at least 65 more games than the rookie. After he passes four-time All-Star Frank Howard on this list soon -- Hondo hit 23 in 117 games -- Bellinger will trail everyone on the list by at least 84 games.

You can bet Bellinger will be moving up that list his dream season rolls on.

Piazza and Howard both won the Rookie of the Year in their powerful starts to their career and Bellinger could also be on his way. Interestingly enough, the players tied for second on the list of rookie sluggers in Dodgers history are two of Bellinger's current teammates, as Corey Seager hit 26 home runs in 2015 and then Joc Pederson matched Seager's home run output last year.

Bellinger is second to only Judge in MLB's home run counts this season, with Judge cranking 24 bombs this year in 66 games. Bellinger is alone in second place, though.

By the numbers, Judge is having a more well-rounded season than Bellinger, as the Yankees strongman is hitting .333 entering play on Wednesday and has drawn 44 walks, which also leads the American League. That guy is a legitimate Triple Crown candidate, although there is plenty of baseball to be played.

As for Bellinger, it's almost sad that his amazing rookie season is being overshadowed by Judge's otherworldly start.

But the Dodgers will take it anyways.

