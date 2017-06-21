Kelechi Iheanacho could make £25m move to Premier League club this summer

Manchester City are going to have some incredible options in attack next season.

The likes of David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Barnardo Silva will all be hoping to be picked for the positions behind the main striker.

But who will that main striker be?

Pep Guardiola has both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to choose from, while City have also been linked with moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexis Sanchez.

One player that hasn’t even been mentioned in the conversation, though, is Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 20-year-old appears to have been forgotten about at the Etihad Stadium - despite scoring 21 goals in 64 appearances in his previous two seasons.

Even though he's shown his qualities at such a young age, it seems it’s going to be another frustration campaign for the Nigerian.

But he might be about to be rescued for a fellow Premier League club.

Iheanacho on the move?

That’s because, according to the Telegraph, Leicester are planning a £25 million bid for him as they prepare to spend big this summer.

It’s believed that Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all keen to sign Iheanacho, but it seems the Foxes are making the first move in an attempt to improve on their 12th placed finish last season.

Manager Craig Shakespeare is keen to add players with proven Premier League experience after the club’s failings in the transfer window 12 months ago.

He’s already moved to sign Harry Maguire from Hull City for £17 million, while West Brom’s Jonny Evans is on his wishlist.

Whether Iheanacho will be willing to take a step down to join Leicester remains to be seen but he’ll certainly have more first-team opportunities.

It could be a good move for all parties.

