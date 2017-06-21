Earl Joseph Smith is at it again.

Better known as JR Smith, the mercurial Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter has been known NBA-wide for being a bit of a wildcard.

His social media presence has fell right in line over the years.

On Wednesday, Smith might have scared some diehard Cavaliers fans after a post came from his Facebook account that indicated he's leaving Cleveland.

The post, which came from Smith's verified Facebook account, read: "Goood Bye CAVS!!" but was quickly deleted.

Smith then quickly went to Twitter to explain that he was hacked once again.

His tweet said: "Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs"

Smith famously tweeted "Cavs in 7" after Cleveland fell behind 3-0 to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals earlier this month. "Swish" took the tweet down shortly after it went up and he claimed he was hacked there too.

Smith and the Cavaliers would get 25 percent the way there in terms of pulling a historic upset as Cleveland did win Game 4 at home before losing in five games to Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Although some Cavs fans might have been alarmed about the most recent initial post, others may have been happy.

Smith struggled throughout most of the postseason, scoring just 8.1 points per game in 18 games for the Cavaliers. In the Finals against Golden State, Smith scored 11.8 points per game and was proficient from 3-point range, knocking down 18 of the 31 triples he attempted for an outstanding Finals percentage of .581.

What's rough about JR is the four-year, $57-million contract he received last summer, meaning his value as an asset isn't very high.

But getting that kind of money from the Cavs suggests that LeBron James probably gave the go-ahead to the front office to lock up JR for the long term.

That looked like a smart move as the team was coming off the first NBA championship in franchise history.

But with the Cavaliers - and the rest of the NBA - hoping to re-tool this summer if they have any hopes of catching the Warriors, Cleveland might be looking to move some important pieces.

Deals for stars like Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Paul George of the Indiana Pacers have been rumored, but with Cleveland's cap situation, making everything work won't be easy.

Given the drastic type of move that might have to be made for the Cavaliers to get back to the top, Cleveland fans might not be all that mad if Smith does indeed get traded.

But those who thought they found out Wednesday on Facebook were definitely surprised.