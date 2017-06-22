Kristaps Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game for the New York Knicks this past season.

A towering figure at 7’3” and 240 pounds, the Latvian star is one of the budding superstars in the NBA, and since he’s just 21 years old, he still has a lot of time to develop and tailor his game on both ends of the floor.

That’s why it was shocking to hear that his name had come up in recent trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s draft.

On Wednesday night, Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson confirmed that he was listening to offers for Porzingis during an interview on MSG Network for one specific reason:

“We're getting calls. As much as we value Kristaps and what he's done for us, when a guy doesn't show up for an exit meeting, everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club,” Jackson said.

Porzingis famously skipped his exit meeting in a show of rebellion following a drama-filled season in New York, where the Knicks finished with an embarrassing 31-51 record.

"I don't think I've ever had a player over 25 years of coaching not coming to an exit meeting, so it hasn't happened to me,'' Jackson explained. "It happens to other people and other players. His brother and his agent have downplayed it, but still it's a chance for a person to express themselves. I had a real good relationship with Kristaps over the last two years. It was kind of surprising.''

Jackson continued, ”So we've been getting calls and we're listening, but we're not intrigued yet at this level. But as much as we love this guy, we have to do what's good for our club.”

Jackson was asked why on Earth he would even consider trading a talent like Porzingis, especially since he’s regarded as one of the few young players that has what it takes to be a franchise cornerstone.

"The future, you know, what it brings," Jackson noted. "Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick or something that's even beyond that? [That's] something we have to look at as far as going down the road. We know what he is. He's a unicorn and he's special.’'

According to ESPN, the Knicks had talks with each team in the top five of the upcoming draft in an attempt to land a high pick as well as a young player with star potential in exchange for Porzingis. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that the Knicks would target former University of Kansas standout Josh Jackson if they are able to move up and he’s still available.

Jackson also revealed that he had tried to reach out to Porzingis via phone, but was unable to reach him.

"I've reached out,'' Jackson said. "We've communicated, not through voice or anything, although I've tried to call. It's no worries. He's working hard. There's plenty of pictures on the internet that show him working hard and working at it.”

If Jackson ends up trading Porzingis, it would undoubtedly be the shock of the offseason so far.