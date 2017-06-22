By most accounts, the Washington Wizards exceeded their expectations this past season, finishing the regular season with a 49-33 record and winning their opening round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the Wizards leaned on their starting five more than most other teams in the league, as John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat all averaged over 30 minutes per game on the court and also averaged double-digits in scoring.

Just one other player, Bojan Bogdanovic, averaged double-figures in the scoring column, and he was the product of a trade with the Brooklyn Nets right before the trade deadline.

The most glaring deficiency was at the backup point guard spot. Trey Burke and Brandon Jennings did their best to log productive minutes behind Wall, but were largely unsuccessful.

Burke appeared in 57 games and averaged just 5.0 points and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest. Jennings joined the team via mid-season trade with the New York Knicks and played in 23 games, averaging 3.5 points and 4.7 assists in 16.3 minutes. In the playoffs, Burke saw action in just three games and didn’t score a point. Jennings served as Wall’s main backup, but put up 2.8 points and 1.8 assists in 13.7 minutes per contest and saw action in all 13 games.

When Wall was off the court, the team often times opted for co-star Bradley Beal to handle the ball, which is not exactly his strong-suit.

Therefore, finding a productive player to slot in behind Wall was one of the main offseason tasks for the Wizards. On Wednesday night, Washington did just that, landing Tim Frazier from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the 52nd overall pick in Thursday’s draft.

Last season for the Pelicans, Frazier averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists over 65 games played. However, in 35 starts, he put up 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists over 29.1 minutes. Additionally, when seeing extra run to start the season filling in for the injured Jrue Holiday, Frazier excelled, averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists over the first three games of the year, for example.

He also previously won the D-League MVP award prior to his time in the NBA.

“Tim has shown in his three seasons in the league, particularly during his time in New Orleans, that he can be a versatile, play-making point guard,” said Wizards president Grunfeld in a statement after the trade was announced. “He will be a good addition to our bench as a young player that we can continue to develop.”

Therefore, while the move certainly falls short of being a blockbuster, it undoubtedly filled a major need for one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented squads.

This may go down as one of the steals of the summer if Frazier is given the opportunity to log significant minutes next season.