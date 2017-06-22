Whatever you think of John Terry as a person, no one can dispute the glittering career he's enjoyed as a professional footballer.

The former England captain has spent his entire senior career at Chelsea, playing 717 times for them, scoring a ridiculous 67 goals and winning 16 major trophies.

Terry will go down as one of the Premier League's greatest defenders and he ended his 17-year stay at Chelsea in the perfect way - by lifting his fifth league title.

The 36-year-old announced back in April that he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and his contract is set to expire at the start of next month.

The soon-to-be free agent is mulling over several offers, but here is the main reason why he's strongly considering joining a Championship club this summer.

Why Terry prefers Championship move

Terry has long said that he would avoid moving to one of Chelsea's main rivals, since he would hate to play against the Blues in potential title or top four deciders.

MirrorSport also understands that the central defender isn't too keen on joining a lesser Premier League club, since he doesn't want to risk being in a relegation battle.

The Mirror have reported that the reason why Terry is willing to drop into the Championship next term is because he fancies getting his hands on more silverware.

Who could Terry join?

It is believed that the prospect of leading either Steve Bruce's Aston Villa or Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City to promotion are appealing to Terry.

Both of those Midlands clubs are interested in signing the former Chelsea skipper, and the Villains are offering a hefty package which includes bonuses.

Villa owner Dr Tony Xia recently tweeted: "I am not going to talk about a player who still belongs to another club, as John Terry's contract with Chelsea expires on July 1."

In the Premier League, Terry has held talks with West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Swansea City but, as mentioned, he is reluctant to go to another top-flight team.

Should this be Terry's last season before retirement, he would rather spend it battling for honours at the top of a table than scrapping for his life at the bottom of one.

With new manager Antonio Conte looking to rebuild Chelsea after a disastrous 2015-16 season, Terry made just nine appearances in the league and only 14 across all competitions.

That said, he feels he's got at least one more year left in him (maybe two), and dropping down a division might ensure that he spends that time on the pitch, rather than on the bench.

