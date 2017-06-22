The Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United transfer saga didn’t last very long, did it?

Last week, rumours were rife that the Portuguese superstar could be on his way back to Old Trafford with him making the “irreversible” decision to leave Real Madrid.

Well, reports are now suggesting that the Red Devils aren't too keen on the move, while Cristiano may prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

But his future won't be decided until he meets Florentino Perez in the Spanish capital after he’s represented Portugal at the Confederations Cup.

But the 32-year-old will head into the meeting with the upper-hand.

PSG's insane offer

According to Marca, the forward is planning to tell Perez about the ‘money no object’ contract he’s received from Paris Saint-Germain.

While Ronaldo is yet to make a final decision on his future, PSG have made a ridiculous €200 million euros per year offer to convince him to leave the Bernabeu.

€200 million euros per year!? That works out as almost €4 million per week.

Ridiculous.

Real may need to trump that contract offer if they want the four-time Ballon d’Or winner to remain at the club beyond this summer, especially as Cristiano prefers a move to Paris.

But the offer from PSG isn’t the only offer Ronaldo has received.

The Chinese Super League want to attract Ronaldo to the far East with an outrageous bid of their own but there’s a problem - he has no interest in leaving European football.

Leaving the continent would see Ronaldo's chances of winning a fifth Ballon d’Or take a massive blow, while he’ll be keen to win more Champions League titles.

So the ball is now in Madrid’s court.

Match - or better - PSG’s offer and Ronaldo will surely stay. But fail to do so and they could be about to lose one of the best players to have ever played the sport.

