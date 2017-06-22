Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Chelsea may have won the Premier League at a canter last season but they haven’t had a very successful summer so far.

Unlike their rivals, the Blues haven’t been able to confirm any signings yet, while the future of manager Antonio Conte and star striker Diego Costa have been thrown into doubt.

But it seems as though the west London club are on the verge of making their first purchase.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the likes of Willy Caballero and Romelu Lukaku in the past few weeks but it’s another player that will be first through the door, it seems.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are ‘close’ to securing a deal for another one of their top targets - Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The report states that the champions are on the verge of signing the Monaco midfielder for £35 million after he helped the French side win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the past campaign.

The implications of Bakayoko's arrival

But there are implications with the arrival of the 22-year-old.

If Bakayoko signs as he’s fully expected to, it could prompt Nemanja Matic to leave for Manchester United.

The Serbian played an important role in Chelsea’s title victory last season but he’s keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

And Conte will be willing to listen to any offers for Matic if he secures one of his transfer priorities.

Of course, Mourinho and Matic have a very good relationship. The Portuguese boss brought the midfielder back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014 after he was sold as part of the David Luiz deal in 2011.

Whether Chelsea are willing to allow a key player to join a Premier League rival remains to be seen. But it seems Conte is just a matter of days away from making his first signing of the summer.

