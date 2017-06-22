Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte.

Chelsea are closing in on their first summer signing in £35 million deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea may have won the Premier League at a canter last season but they haven’t had a very successful summer so far.

Unlike their rivals, the Blues haven’t been able to confirm any signings yet, while the future of manager Antonio Conte and star striker Diego Costa have been thrown into doubt.

But it seems as though the west London club are on the verge of making their first purchase.

Article continues below

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the likes of Willy Caballero and Romelu Lukaku in the past few weeks but it’s another player that will be first through the door, it seems.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are ‘close’ to securing a deal for another one of their top targets - Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The report states that the champions are on the verge of signing the Monaco midfielder for £35 million after he helped the French side win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in the past campaign.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

The implications of Bakayoko's arrival

But there are implications with the arrival of the 22-year-old.

If Bakayoko signs as he’s fully expected to, it could prompt Nemanja Matic to leave for Manchester United.

The Serbian played an important role in Chelsea’s title victory last season but he’s keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

And Conte will be willing to listen to any offers for Matic if he secures one of his transfer priorities.

Of course, Mourinho and Matic have a very good relationship. The Portuguese boss brought the midfielder back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014 after he was sold as part of the David Luiz deal in 2011.

Whether Chelsea are willing to allow a key player to join a Premier League rival remains to be seen. But it seems Conte is just a matter of days away from making his first signing of the summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Chelsea
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again