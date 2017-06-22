GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Tempers flare during Mexico 2-1 New Zealand.

Cynical foul sparks crazy mass brawl during Mexico 2-1 New Zealand

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There isn't a European Championships or World Cup, but football fans do at least have the FIFA Conderations Cup to watch this summer.

It's the eight-team competition contested by the holders of the six regional championships, the most recent World Cup winners and the next host nation

On Tuesday, the spotlight was on Group A as hosts Russia took on Euro 2016 winners Portugal and Mexico faced off against New Zealand.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The New Zealanders lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 to Russia, while a 92nd minute Hector Moreno header saw Mexico rescue a point against Portugal on Sunday.

Cristiano may have stole the headlines after his early header defeated the Russians, but there was a crazy incident in the other match which you may have missed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

Mexico vs. New Zealand explodes

New Zealand took a surprise lead three minutes before half-time thanks to a goal from Leeds United striker Chris Wood.

However, Mexico, who dominated possession, fought back in the second period, with Benfica's Raul Jimenez levelling the scores nine minutes after the interval and Oribe Peralta putting them ahead in the 72nd.

Mexico v New Zealand: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Following the announcement of four minutes stoppage time, Mexico were aiming to see out the final moments of the game when New Zealand launched one more attack.

Michael Boxall was bearing down on the opposition defence, only for Mexican skipper Diego Reyes to pull his shirt in incredibly cynical fashion.

Boxall then flew into a two-footed challenge on Hector Herrera after losing control of the ball, which caused the Mexico substitute to react angrily.

As you can see in the video below, Herrera collided with Boxall after the referee had blown his whistle, causing the latter to tumble to the ground and all hell to break loose:

Tempers between the two sides flared, heads literally clashed and there were a lot of arms flailing about as the officials (unsuccessfully) attempted to calm the situation down.

Reyes, Boxall and Herrera all received yellow cards in what ended up being the 96th minute for their respective involvements, but Mexico held on for their first win of the tournament.

Mexico v New Zealand: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Yesterday's results leave Mexico and Portugal joint-top of Group A on four points, Russia a point behind them and New Zealand bottom ahead of the final group games.

What do YOU make of that incident during Mexico 2-1 New Zealand? Who are YOUR favourites to win the Confederations Cup? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Javier Hernandez
Portugal National Football Team
Football
Germany Football
Mexico Football
World Cup

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again