There isn't a European Championships or World Cup, but football fans do at least have the FIFA Conderations Cup to watch this summer.

It's the eight-team competition contested by the holders of the six regional championships, the most recent World Cup winners and the next host nation

On Tuesday, the spotlight was on Group A as hosts Russia took on Euro 2016 winners Portugal and Mexico faced off against New Zealand.

The New Zealanders lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 to Russia, while a 92nd minute Hector Moreno header saw Mexico rescue a point against Portugal on Sunday.

Cristiano may have stole the headlines after his early header defeated the Russians, but there was a crazy incident in the other match which you may have missed.

Mexico vs. New Zealand explodes

New Zealand took a surprise lead three minutes before half-time thanks to a goal from Leeds United striker Chris Wood.

However, Mexico, who dominated possession, fought back in the second period, with Benfica's Raul Jimenez levelling the scores nine minutes after the interval and Oribe Peralta putting them ahead in the 72nd.

Following the announcement of four minutes stoppage time, Mexico were aiming to see out the final moments of the game when New Zealand launched one more attack.

Michael Boxall was bearing down on the opposition defence, only for Mexican skipper Diego Reyes to pull his shirt in incredibly cynical fashion.

Boxall then flew into a two-footed challenge on Hector Herrera after losing control of the ball, which caused the Mexico substitute to react angrily.

As you can see in the video below, Herrera collided with Boxall after the referee had blown his whistle, causing the latter to tumble to the ground and all hell to break loose:

Tempers between the two sides flared, heads literally clashed and there were a lot of arms flailing about as the officials (unsuccessfully) attempted to calm the situation down.

Reyes, Boxall and Herrera all received yellow cards in what ended up being the 96th minute for their respective involvements, but Mexico held on for their first win of the tournament.

Yesterday's results leave Mexico and Portugal joint-top of Group A on four points, Russia a point behind them and New Zealand bottom ahead of the final group games.

