Adnan Januzaj – the next Ryan Giggs, right?

It’s fair to say things didn’t quite work out that way. In fact, Januzaj’s career at Manchester United seemed to implode about as quickly as it emerged in the first place.

Under the wing of David Moyes, the Belgian look destined for a successful future at Old Trafford. Few can forget his storming brace and performance against Sunderland in October 2013, after all.

The winger was even nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award before he’d even amassed ten appearances in the famous red jersey.

However, that one successful season simply proved anomalous and his form seemed to depart alongside Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor. Louis van Gaal was certainly not impressed in 2014-15 despite handing him a generous 21 showings.

Two unsuccessful loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and then the thoroughly relegated Sunderland later and fans’ main emotions concern confusion at the fact Januzaj is still technically a United player. Perhaps not for long, though.

After all, according to France Football, the Red Devils could be poised to offload the flop on a permanent basis at long last. His destination? Real Sociedad.

Compared to the Black Cats, it proves quite the opportunity for the 22-year-old. The Spanish outfit will be contesting the Europa League next season after finishing in a respectable sixth place in La Liga.

What is most striking however, is the amount of profit United could land if the deal goes through. The report in question believes the bid is to be worth a healthy £9.7 million.

When you consider that the club originally snapped up Januzaj for a measly €575,000, Jose Mourinho will be laughing all the way to the back. After all, it would see United make 16 times the fee they first paid.

Favorably too, Sociedad are believed to have accepted United’s request for a buy-back option in the first three years of any proposed contract. That being said, his previous two spells away from Old Trafford suggests this could be overkill.

The club is yet to agree personal terms with the Belgian.

It certainly looks like a realistic move, though, and one that Mourinho’s men seemingly can’t turn down. Not only would it free up space in an already bulging squad but will add to their brimming transfer war chest.

Nevertheless, they are still in need of a new forward after the release of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and failure to capture Antoine Griezmann. The club is being linked to the likes of Robert Lewandowski yet nothing is clear at this stage.

With Champions League football on the horizon however, improvements are certainly necessary and fans will be baying for a higher league position. Besides, if Januzaj’s deal goes through, he’d simply be moving from one sixth placed team to another.

That’s got to hurt, but with £10 million on its way to Manchester, then again maybe not.

