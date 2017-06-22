It seems as though Liverpool will properly begin their summer spending on Thursday when they confirm the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma.

It’s believed the winger will command a £35 million transfer fee - with an extra £4 million in add ons - meaning the deal could eclipse the £35 million the club spent on Andy Carroll in 2011.

But this is just the start for Jurgen Klopp.

With the prospect of Champions League football if they can navigate a play-off qualifier in August, the German manager knows he needs to heavily strengthen his ranks.

So who is next through the doors at Melwood?

Liverpool to smash transfer record two more times

Well, according to the Mirror, Liverpool could break their transfer record two more times before the summer is up with Klopp wanting to sign at least four key signings.

But he’s prioritised a defender and a midfield controller after securing the deal for Salah - and there’s two specific players he has in mind.

Virgil van Dijk

First up is Virgil van Dijk. Yes, him again.

There is still hope that they can strike a deal for the Dutchman, despite Southampton reporting them to the Premier League for their previous approach.

If Van Dijk was to hand in a transfer request, it would potentially force through a move to Liverpool.

It would certainly be a transfer that would far exceed the £35 million spent on Carroll and would even surpass £50 million.

Naby Keita

As for the midfielder and Klopp still hasn’t given up hope of signing RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita.

Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old throughout the summer and he’ll likely cost at least £50 million.

With Leipzig receiving confirmation from UEFA that they would be playing Champions League football next season, they have emphasised their desire to keep hold of their best players.

Whether Klopp can secure a deal for Van Dijk and Keita remains to be seen but he’ll be hoping the duo can join Salah on Merseyside before the start of next season.

