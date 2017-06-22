For the last four seasons, Nick “Swaggy P” Young has graced the Los Angeles Lakers with his presence.

As one of the most entertaining players in the NBA, the 6’7” wing had his best shooting season of his 10-year career in 2016-2017, when he knocked down 170 deep balls at a 40.4 percent clip.

That total beat out his previous career-high by 35 and was just the third time that he eclipsed 83 made threes in a single season.

He was on pace to break the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single season, but was eventually moved to the bench and saw limited minutes towards the end of the year, as the team opted to give younger players more run.

Young was scheduled to make just over $5.6 million next season with the Lakers, but decided to decline his player option, thus becoming a free agent, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

During his time with the Lakers, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 24.5 minutes per game over 220 total contests.

While he is 32 years old, Young’s ability to knock down the deep ball will likely garner interest among a team in need. When given the opportunity to shoot the ball in a high-volume role, Young can fill up the scoring column.

“Pretty much just what teams are out there that could use a player like me,” Young said in April, when asked what would go into his decision per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “What’s going on here. Pretty much you know you got the young guys. It’s going to be a more younger team next year.”

“I’ll be more of a vet here, but at my age I don’t know if I kind of want to sit around and wait for another team to progress and grow. Kind of want to be on a playoff team and see what happens,” he said at the time.

Interestingly, the Lakers will now be without both players that started in their backcourt to begin last season. On Tuesday, they traded D’Angelo Russell (and Timofey Mozgov) to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the 27th pick in the draft and Brook Lopez.

Young grew up a Lakers fan, so the decision to opt out must have been a tough one.

Now the question becomes where Swaggy P might end up. While the financials would need to be worked out, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets ranked as the bottom five three-point shooting teams last season. Thus, they would likely be willing to pay more for him based on their desperation to locate accurate shooters.

Since Young’s personality implies that he’d like to play in a big market for a high-profile team, re-signing with the Lakers or rival Los Angeles Clippers remains a possibility. He could also chase a ring with the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’d likely have to take a pay cut. As he said in April, he'd like to play for a contender, if possible.

Whoever signs him will know what they’re getting: a sharpshooter with one of the most hilarious personalities in the league.