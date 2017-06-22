Diego Costa is stuck in limbo right now.

The Chelsea forward claims that he’s been told by manager Antonio Conte that he’s no longer wanted at the club.

Considering he scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances helping his side win the league last season, the treatment of the striker seems extremely harsh.

But it’s perhaps not too surprising to see Conte wanting Costa to leave the club.

The pair clashed in training in January and their relationship is a turbulent one.

What Conte told Costa earlier this month

And following Spain’s friendly against Colombia at the beginning of the month, Costa explained what Conte had told him.

"I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there,” Costa explained.

"Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

"It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. But it is clear that the coach does not count on me and does not want me there."

Where does that leave Costa?

Well, it’s fairly obvious that the controversial forward is keen to return to his former club, Atletico Madrid.

What Costa has told Atletico Madrid

And that has been confirmed by Sky Sports.

They’re claiming that Costa has told Atleti that he wants to sign for them again.

But with the Spanish giants are banned from registering players during this transfer window, it means Costa may need to wait until January to play again if he does move.

It’s certainly a difficult situation for Costa - especially when you consider there’s a World Cup next summer and he’ll be wanting to earn his place in Spain’s squad by playing regularly.

Either way, it seems he’s desperate to return to Atletico at some point in the near future.

