Chris Eubank Sr, a former two weight world champion, has revealed that he feels Conor McGregor could best undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two combatants meet in Las Vegas on August 26.

Eubank disagrees with critics who believe that the upcoming mega-bout is one of the biggest mismatches of all time, stating that the controversy can only be good for the sport.

While Eubank's son, also called Chris, is in the final stages of preparations as he gets set to defend his IBO world title against Arthur Abraham at Wembley on July 15, Chris Sr believes the Mcgregor-Mayweather bout could prove to be a big boost for boxing as a whole.

Article continues below

“Everything controversial is good for boxing," Eubank Sr told The Sun.

“This fight between Mayweather and McGregor is making a crossover between MMA and boxing - they are the first to do it.

Article continues below

“I hope one day my son, Christopher, will be able to take part in a crossover fight and bring a UFC fighter into the boxing ring.

“The key word is ‘entertainment’. There are no negatives with Mayweather fighting McGregor as far as I’m concerned. It is good for boxing.

“The first martial art my son learnt aged around ten was jiu-jitsu so he can already wrestle. I’d have no concerns about Christopher boxing someone from MMA.”

Most believe Mayweather going on to stretch his unbeaten record to 50-0 when he battles the Irishman is almost a foregone conclusion, but Eubank Sr believes there is a way that for McGregor to come out on top, he just would not say how... Figures.

He added: “If you did a poll of trainers on how to beat Mayweather I would be surprised if anyone came back with a winning strategy. I have the strategy but I am not going to tell you what it is.

“I am not teasing you. I am talking from a position of 19 world championship wins, five world championship losses, beatings, severe injury. I am talking about being unbeaten for ten years.

“And I am talking about the ’90s, when fighters were of a different calibre. The ability was far better than what you see today.

“Saul Alvarez is one exception, Gennady Golovkin is another.

“Alvarez had the beating of Mayweather when they boxed — but he did not use the right strategy.

“I was very surprised Alvarez was not given the correct strategy to beat Mayweather. How I think Mayweather can be beaten is for one person’s ears only — and that is McGregor.

“Would I tell him? Everything is possible, although really it’s not my place to give it to him, it’s for his trainer to come up with the strategy.”

Eubank also went on to defend Floyd Mayweather, believing the super rich star to be a flag bearer for the sport.

“However controversial Mayweather may be, he doesn’t bring down the name of boxing," he continued.

“The fast cars, the jets and the money causes controversy but that does not bring the game down.

“It brings interest and intrigue and ‘love to hate’. It doesn’t bring indifference.

“Mayweather is fantastic for boxing around the world. Fighters who speak disparagingly about fighters from years gone by do us all a disservice. It is treacherous.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms