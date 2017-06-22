Luis Suarez already became world-class at Liverpool, but his career went up to a completely different level when he signed for Barcelona.

On the back of a 31-goal season, the striker swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in 2014, where he’s remarkably scored 121 times in just 147 games for the Catalan giants.

Suarez is one third of the exceptional “MSN” front three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, and he’s won a whopping nine trophies during his three years at the club.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He offers pretty much everything you’d want from a centre-forward – decent pace and aerial ability, high work-rate, excellent movement, technical ability and pure deadliness in front of goal.

That said, there were some crucial changes which former Barca boss Luis Enrique told him to make, and the Uruguayan recently revealed the main one.

Article continues below

What Suarez changed under Lucho

Suarez has opened up about how Enrique taught him to become much calmer when he’s on the pitch and feels his temperament improved thanks to the Spaniard’s guidance.

Barca’s number nine told Sport, via Squawka: “He (Enrique) told me not to waste energy arguing with the officials, because it damaged the team.

“It was beneficial for me to be aware to press and help my teammates. (Luis Enrique) taught me a lot, even if that doesn’t seem to be the case.”

Suarez continued: “Obviously a lot in football terms, he was also a forward, so he knew the movements to make to benefit the team.

“I was a player that lost the ball and gave up, waiting for the next (phase of) play, but he taught me how to press after losing the ball.”

Did it work?

The 30-year-old has, of course, picked up the odd needless booking here and there for Barca, and actually received eight yellow cards in La Liga this season.

However, none of them were awarded for dissent, so not once in Enrique’s tenure did the fiery character get a yellow for angry protests or arguing with officials.

Let’s not forget that the beginning of his Barcelona career was affected by his previous misdemeanours, most notably the biting of Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the last World Cup.

Suarez was suspended for their opening 2014-15 matches and didn’t make his debut for the club until a 3-1 Clasico defeat at the Bernabeu in the month of October.

Enrique has been replaced at the helm by Ernesto Valverde, who’s main task will be wrestle the Spanish and Champions League titles away from Real Madrid.

Do YOU think Suarez improved under Enrique at Barca? Is he now the best striker in the world? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms