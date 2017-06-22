Robert Lewandowski is simply one of the best in business, there’s no doubt about it.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Premier League fans have gone all giddy at the thought of him moving to English shores. That’s particularly the case if you’re a Manchester United or Chelsea supporter.

After all, Lewandowski has made his concerns surrounding Bayern Munich extremely public. The forward has called out both Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates with his agent piling in for good measure.

Rather bizarrely, the issue concerns a perceived lack of help from the club in his mission to win the Torjagerkanone award for top scorer. Benched for the final game, Lewandowski was unable to stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from romping his way to the accolade.

As his agent bluntly told Kicker, as per Marca: "He's disappointed, I've never seen him like this before. He expected the team to support him in a proactive way.”

So while the issue at hand proves rather trivial, it has done wonders for the transfer rumour mill.

And although the 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, it seems United and Chelsea are the frontrunners this year. Besides, if you subscribe to the reports of Guillem Balague, both clubs have made contact.

The Sky Sports pundit tweeted: “Both Chelsea and MUFC have spoken to his agents. London preferred choice, but MUFC, very keen and last chat was yesterday.”

The moral of the story being that there’s more to the Lewandowski story than a few idle whispers and rumours. That being said, Premier League fans shouldn’t get too excited quite yet.

That’s because Arsenal could in fact spoil the fun.

According to The Sun, Lewandowski has been angered by the £350,000-a-week deal that Bayern are lining up for Alexis Sanchez. As a result, whether or not the Bavarians land the Arsenal star could dictate Lewandowski’s future in turn.

So although said source does raise questions in itself, it certainly makes a lot of sense.

Besides, it’s unlikely that a club as large as Bayern Munich would want to sacrifice their top goal scorer if an immediate replacement isn’t apparent. If Arsenal were to accept a Sanchez bid however, not only would it give them cover but accommodate Lewandowski’s wishes.

If anything though, it provides an even bigger incentive for Arsenal to hold strong against Sanchez offers. A deal would both deprive them of arguably their best player and send a world-class striker into their hands of a close rival.

Nevertheless, with the Chilean’s contract running out imminently, the Gunners might to have grab a fee while they can if the forward rejects a renewal.

Either that or the Bavarians will end their interest amid Lewandowski’s reservations. With 43 goals in 47 games last season, it’s fair to say his voice should carry weight at the club.

It’s certainly a complex situation but it seems that both the futures of Sanchez and Lewandowski have now become thoroughly entwined. Cue Pep Guardiola to bid for the former and block United from the latter? Now that would be a twist.

