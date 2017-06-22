GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Robert Lewandowski..

How Arsenal can control whether or not Robert Lewandowski moves to England

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Robert Lewandowski is simply one of the best in business, there’s no doubt about it.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Premier League fans have gone all giddy at the thought of him moving to English shores. That’s particularly the case if you’re a Manchester United or Chelsea supporter.

After all, Lewandowski has made his concerns surrounding Bayern Munich extremely public. The forward has called out both Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates with his agent piling in for good measure.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Rather bizarrely, the issue concerns a perceived lack of help from the club in his mission to win the Torjagerkanone award for top scorer. Benched for the final game, Lewandowski was unable to stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from romping his way to the accolade.

As his agent bluntly told Kicker, as per Marca: "He's disappointed, I've never seen him like this before. He expected the team to support him in a proactive way.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

Roman Reigns was suspended by WWE a year ago today - here's what has happened since

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

So while the issue at hand proves rather trivial, it has done wonders for the transfer rumour mill.

And although the 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, it seems United and Chelsea are the frontrunners this year. Besides, if you subscribe to the reports of Guillem Balague, both clubs have made contact.

The Sky Sports pundit tweeted: “Both Chelsea and MUFC have spoken to his agents. London preferred choice, but MUFC, very keen and last chat was yesterday.”

The moral of the story being that there’s more to the Lewandowski story than a few idle whispers and rumours. That being said, Premier League fans shouldn’t get too excited quite yet.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-BAYERN MUNICH

That’s because Arsenal could in fact spoil the fun.

According to The Sun, Lewandowski has been angered by the £350,000-a-week deal that Bayern are lining up for Alexis Sanchez. As a result, whether or not the Bavarians land the Arsenal star could dictate Lewandowski’s future in turn.

So although said source does raise questions in itself, it certainly makes a lot of sense.

Besides, it’s unlikely that a club as large as Bayern Munich would want to sacrifice their top goal scorer if an immediate replacement isn’t apparent. If Arsenal were to accept a Sanchez bid however, not only would it give them cover but accommodate Lewandowski’s wishes.

If anything though, it provides an even bigger incentive for Arsenal to hold strong against Sanchez offers. A deal would both deprive them of arguably their best player and send a world-class striker into their hands of a close rival.

Nevertheless, with the Chilean’s contract running out imminently, the Gunners might to have grab a fee while they can if the forward rejects a renewal.

Either that or the Bavarians will end their interest amid Lewandowski’s reservations. With 43 goals in 47 games last season, it’s fair to say his voice should carry weight at the club.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-DORTMUND

It’s certainly a complex situation but it seems that both the futures of Sanchez and Lewandowski have now become thoroughly entwined. Cue Pep Guardiola to bid for the former and block United from the latter? Now that would be a twist.

Do you think Robert Lewandowski would be a success in the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Robert Lewandowski
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

WWE teasing major championship feud for AJ Styles

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

The brilliant thing Jurgen Klopp did before signing Lewandowski at Dortmund

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again