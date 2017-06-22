French tennis star Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has revealed the four players he believes are capable of producing a shock at the upcoming championships at Wimbledon.

Tsonga, who is currently ranked as the tenth best player in the world, believes that any four of Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem or Nick Kyrgios have the potential to upset the establishment and spring a surprise on the famous grass courts at SW 19.

Zverev romped to his first Masters 1000 title in Rome earlier in the year, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, while Dominic Thiem has soared to as high as eighth in the world rankings.

Kyrgios is a mercurial talent, capable of beating anyone on his day, but his temperament has been known to let him down in the past, and he will need to get his mind in order if he really wants to steal a march on the title at the All England Club.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, is bidding for a career Grand-Slam. Having won titles in Australia, France, and the USA, he is left only without a Wimbledon title to his name and the determined Swiss will surely be on a mission to rectify that.

Tsonga was speaking after his first round win at The Aegon Championship at Queens and thinks there are a few contenders who could upset the 'big four' at Wimbledon.

"There is a few guys who are able to do it, who did it in the past. Everybody knows who they are.But they have also some other guys who are able to play well," Tsonga told The Metro.

"I think of course about Stan, about the young players like Thiem, Kyrgios, Zverev, and all of those."

Tsonga endured a torrid opening at the French Open in Paris. The home favourite was unceremoniously dumped out in the first round and followed that up by crashing out of Queen's yesterday to Gilles Muller in the second round.

The former two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist admitted he was beaten by the better man on the day.

"He just played good tennis. Sometimes you cannot do anything because the guy in front of you is playing well," Tsonga told BBC Sport.

"It doesn't affect anything for me. Sometimes you play well; sometimes it's difficult. It's part of the game.

"I will stay here playing on grass and try to do better next week."

