It looks set to be another very busy summer at Old Trafford.

Twelve months ago, Jose Mourinho arrived and spent £150 million during his first transfer window, smashing the world record transfer fee to bring in Paul Pogba and signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free.

And this summer has already been pretty eventful.

There has been an Antoine Griezmann saga, but the Red Devils weren’t successful in signing their man this time around.

But they have already snapped up defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for around £30 million in what is sure to be the first of many new arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams.

But who is next?

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational return to Manchester but that deal is looking increasingly unlikely as the days go by.

But Ronaldo’s teammate, Alvaro Morata, could be set to reunite with Mourinho in a deal worth around £70 million.

Meanwhile, there’s also been plenty of talk about the arrival of Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic in the coming weeks.

United offer rejected

However, it seems there’s another player that Mourinho is keen on that the club haven’t actually been linked with. In fact, Mourinho has already seen a bid rejected.

That’s because Mundo Deportivo are reporting that United have submitted an offer for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes - only to have it snubbed.

The Spanish outlet are suggesting that Barca have had three bids for the Portuguese midfielder. They claim one of them was from United, one of them was from Juventus and the other either came from either Tottenham or Arsenal.

But the Catalan club have rejected all three offers and want the 23-year-old to remain at the club under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

If Gomes was to leave, though, it’s believed that out of all the club that have bid for him, he would only be interested in joining Juventus.

So it seems United won’t be successful in their pursuit of Gomes.

Mourinho will no doubt have plenty of alternatives up his sleeve.

